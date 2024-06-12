How to get UGCs in Roblox Wonder Chase

BBC’s Roblox Wonder Chase is a game where you can experience various programs from the broadcasting corporation. Featuring titles like Shaun the Sheep, The Next Step, and more, this Roblox title is about collecting items and completing challenges. Among its various rewards, the game offers four unique UGCs for free.

These UGCs can be claimed by collecting a specified number of coins, giving you access to unique apparel. You can get the Goblin, the VR Headset, the Next Step tracksuit, and the BBC Official News Desk from this Roblox title.

Here’s how you can get all four UGCs in Roblox Wonder Chase within just a few minutes.

Getting all four UGCs in Roblox Wonder Chase

Getting all four UGCs in Wonder Chase (Image via Roblox)

The four UGCs featured in Wonder Chase can be purchased for 100 UGC coins each, requiring you to collect 400 coins in total. There is a small catch here: you can only collect 100 coins at a time, after which you must claim one of the UGCs to make room for the others.

UGC coins are scattered across the different maps featured in this experience. If you run out of coins in one of the maps, use the teleport icon on the top right to warp to a different one. Continue collecting the coins until you have amassed 100 coins, after which you must return to the starting area.

The Free UGC Here station (Image via Roblox)

The UGCs can be claimed from the station marked Free UGC Here! Approach the station and hold E to exchange your coins for one of the UGC collectibles. Repeat the process three more times to obtain all four UGC items and add them to your collection.

With that, you can access them from the Roblox customization menu.

About Roblox Wonder Chase

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Wonder Chase is an effort by the BBC to introduce new audiences to a whole new world of pop culture phenomena. Collect stickers to power up and unlock new abilities to show off to your friends. With 115 stickers to find and procure, there is plenty of power to gain from exploring every nook and cranny of the game world.

The various zones in the game are represented by British media icons. From Shaun the Sheep to Doctor Who, there is a lot to find and many challenges to conquer. Complete challenges and collect coins to receive many rewards and free UGC.

FAQs

How do I get the four free UGCs in Roblox Wonder Chase?

You can get four free UGCs in Wonder Chase by buying them for 100 UGC coins each.

Are the four UGCs featured in Roblox Wonder Chase limited in number?

Yes, there are only 102,000 of each UGC available before they become inaccessible.

What are the four free UGCs featured in Roblox Wonder Chase?

The UGCs featured in Wonder Chase are The Goblin, the BBC Official News Desk, the Next Step Tracksuit, and the VR Headset.

