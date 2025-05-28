How to get Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails

Dead Rails features a Liquids system in which you can make use of bottles of various fluids for offense or utility purposes. Unicorn Blood is classified as a Blood-type fluid that can be acquired by killing the eponymous mythical beast. Its primary utility is as a potion ingredient, being one of the two required items for every potion recipe.

Here’s how you can get Unicorn Blood and what it’s used for.

Getting Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Unicorn Blood is a fairly rare resource in Dead Rails, only available through Unicorns, Unicorn Blood Rain, and a lightning strike on a Liquid puddle. As such, you may only have a scant few bottles of the fluid at a time, unlike the other Liquids that are available in spades.

Getting Unicorn Blood most often requires you to encounter and kill a Unicorn. The mythical equestrian being appears in the game world at random, replacing existing horses at a 1% chance. When you find one, killing it will give you a bottle of the substance. You must have a Glass Bottle in your possession to collect it.

The second way to get it is the even rarer Unicorn Blood Rain. This weather event has a 0.5% chance of activating, dousing the map in Unicorn Blood. You can collect it in Glass Bottles and make the most out of the rare situation.

Lastly, if a puddle of any fluid happens to be struck by lightning, it will transform into Unicorn Blood. It doesn’t matter if the Liquid is Kerosene, Milk, or Water; the end result will always be the same. Since lightning strikes are equally as random as Unicorn Blood Rain, it’s advised not to rely on it as your primary source of the fluid.

What Unicorn Blood is used for

Progressing through the map (Image via Roblox)

Unicorn Blood serves as the foundational ingredient for every potion in the game. You can combine it with other liquids and Blood to make potions of varying utilities. This makes it an extremely valuable resource, considering the right potion can be the difference between a successful run and defeat.

Here are the different potions that can be crafted using Unicorn Blood:

Potion Recipe Utility Angel Tears Blood + Unicorn Blood Fully heals the user. Devil Tears Kerosene + Unicorn Blood Sets the affected area on fire. Holy Water Water + Unicorn Blood Sets enemies alight and kills them without harming the user. Primordial Soup Milk + Unicorn Blood Reanimates corpses when poured on them.

FAQs

What are the main sources of Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails?

The primary sources of Unicorn Blood are Unicorns, Unicorn Blood Rain, and lightning strikes on Liquid puddles.

What is Unicorn Blood used for in Dead Rails?

Unicorn Blood acts as the base ingredient for the potions in the experience.

How to make Devil Tears in Dead Rails

Devil Tears can be crafted by mixing Kerosene with Unicorn Blood.

