How to get and use Dragon Scale in Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, Dragon Scales are an important resource that can help you gain god-level powers. These items are required in order to unlock the Godhuman fighting style from an NPC called Ancient Monk. However, due to the rarity of this resource and the size of the map, collecting it can be somewhat difficult.

Fortunately, we have brought an article explaining where to find Dragon Scales in Blox Fruits. Also, if you are unable to locate the Ancient Monk and use this item, we have covered that process in a different segment as well.

How to get Dragon Scale in Blox Fruits

The Dragon Warrior and the Dragon Crew Archer (Image via Roblox)

You can get a Dragon Scale in this Roblox title by defeating these enemies: the Dragon Crew Warrior and the Dragon Crew Archer. Both are located in the Third Sea, specifically on Hydra Island.

Once you find a Dragon Warrior or a Dragon Crew Archer, beat them for a little chance of obtaining a Dragon Scale. Since the chances are low, you will have to defeat them multiple times before you finally get your hands on this item.

How to use Dragon Scale in Blox Fruits

Ancient Monk's location (Image via Roblox)

As stated before, you need Dragon Scales to acquire the Godhuman fighting style from the Ancient Monk NPC. It should be noted though that there are a few prerequisites you need to fulfill first. Primarily, you need to have 400+ Mastery levels with the Electric Claw, Sharkman Karate, Death Step, Dragon Talon, and Superhuman fighting styles.

Upon fulfilling the above prerequisites, head over to the Ancient Monk at Floating Turtle Island. On this island, the NPC resides inside a tree next to the Musketeer Camp. The entrance to the tree is found behind it, in the lower middle portion.

After interacting with the Ancient Monk, you can offer him the following items to learn the Godhuman technique:

5,000 Fragments

5,000,000 Beli

20 Magma Ore

20 Fish Tail

10 Mystic Droplet

10 Dragon Scale

Apart from the above, Dragon Scales are also used in upgrading the following weapons:

Canvander: 6 Dragon Scale and 20 Leather

Dark Blade: 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

Dark Dagger: 1 Dark Fragment, 8 Dragon Scale, and 10 Scrap Metal

Dragon Trident: 10 Dragon Scale and 10 Leather

Triple Dark Blade: 25 Dark Fragment, 99 Dragon Scale, and 99 Magma Ore

True Triple Katana: 5 Dragon Scale, 20 Mystic Droplet, 50 Leather

Bazooka: 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

Dragonstorm: 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

Kabucha: 15 Dragon Scale, 4 Vampire Fang, and 50 Leather

Skull Guitar: 1 Dark Fragment, 15 Dragon Scale, and 10 Magma Ore

FAQs

Where can I find Dragon Scales in Blox Fruits?

You have a low chance of obtaining Dragon Scales by defeating enemies like the Dragon Warrior or the Dragon Crew Archer.

What are Dragon Scales used for?

Dragon Scales are needed to acquire the Godhuman fighting style and upgrade specific weapons.

What is the rarity of Dragon Scales in Blox Fruits?

A Dragon Scale is a Rare resource in this experience.

