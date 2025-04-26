How to get and use the Elixir of Life in Anime Vanguards

If you are trying a Solo Leveling build in Anime Vanguards, you will soon feel the need to acquire the Elixir of Life. While this resource is used to cure all diseases in the anime, in this experience, you need it to evolve Song Jinwu (Monarch) into Song Jinwu and Igros. It is the final form of the Song Jinwu unit that can take down dungeons filled with enemies of a higher caliber.

This article will guide you through the steps to acquire the Elixir of Life so you can use it for evolving Song Jinwu to its ultimate form.

How to get the Elixir of Life in Anime Vanguards

To obtain the Elixir of Life, complete the Red Key questline in this Roblox title. In case you don't have the Red Key, here's how you can acquire it.

Complete the Ant Island Dungeon

Complete the Ant Island Dungeon to get a Red Key (Image via Roblox)

From the Dungeons area, you can create or join the Ant Island Dungeon. Beating this dungeon has a 10% chance of dropping the Red Key. Since it's not guaranteed on your first attempt, you may have to beat the Ant Island multiple times to get it.

Purchase from Dungeon Shop

The Red Key costs 2000 Monarch Tokens in the Dungeon Shop (Image via Roblox)

In the Dungeons area, you will find a Dungeon Shop from which the Red Key can be bought using 2000 Monarch Tokens. If you don't have enough of this currency, make sure to gather it by beating dungeon acts.

Once you have acquired the Red Key, begin with the quest line. For your reference, we have mentioned the steps to finish the Red Key questline below.

Kill Ant King 50 Times.

Sacrifice 30 Mythic or higher rarity units.

Summon 5000 Shadows with Song Jinwu’s Arise ability.

Sacrifice Igros (Elite Knight).

After completing the above steps, click on the Red Key in your inventory and select the Sacrifice button. Next, click on the Igros from the next window and sacrifice it to finally receive the Elixir of Life.

How to use the Elixir of Life

Once you have the Elixir of Life, go to the Upgrades area on the first floor. There, you will find a special place where the units can be evolved. Go to the location and select Song Jinwu (Monarch) from the list. You can then use the Elixir of Life to evolve Song Jinwu into Song Jinwu and Igros.

The pair of these units can easily help you beat waves of incoming enemies with ease. Just place them strategically on the map.

FAQs

How do I get the Red Key in Anime Vanguards?

You can get the Red Key by completing the Ant Island Dungeon or from the Dungeon Shop.

How much does the Red Key cost in Anime Vanguards?

You can purchase the Red Key for 2000 Monarch Tokens from the Dungeon Shop.

Can I purchase the Elixir of Life in Anime Vanguards?

No, you can't purchase the Elixir of Life as it can only be obtained by completing the Red Key quest line.

