How to get and use the Exalted Relics in Fisch

The Exalted Relics in Fisch provide your fishing rod with unique stat buffs. In comparison with the regular Enchant Relics, this one offers powerful stat buffs, maximizing your fishing rod's potential. Sadly though, the Exalted Relics are elusive, and finding them requires you to scour the entire ocean. There's very little chance that you will obtain this item from the ocean.

If you play your cards right, you can greatly increase your odds of finding the Exalted Relics. With our guide below, you can learn how to effectively get and use this item for your benefit.

How to get Exalted Relics in Fisch

The Exalted Relic (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you can get an Exalted Relic by catching it from the ocean. There is only a 1/2000 chance that you will catch this item using your fishing rod. Moreover, there is no specific location where you can find it in abundance. So, your best bet is to keep fishing until you finally catch an Exalted Relic in this Roblox title.

It should be noted that boosting your luck using an Aurora Totem or from Merlin won't work either. That is because the spawn rate of Exalted Relics is unaffected by any type of boost. However, you can use the Rod of the Exalted One to reel out this item relatively faster. While using the said fishing rod, your chances of catching an Exalted Relic are 1/800.

Once you have caught this relic, a green exclamation mark will pop on your avatar's head. Additionally, the fishing mini-game's progress speed will be reduced by 20%, as with all the relics.

How to use Exalted Relics in Fisch

To use the Exalted Relics, you will have to go to the Keeper's Altar. This area is located under the Statue of Sovereignty and you can enter there by paying 400 C$ to the Cole NPC. After reaching there, hold the Exalted Relic in your hand and walk toward the pedestal in front of you.

Use the Enchant Relics in the Keeper's Altar (Image via Roblox || YouTube@AbductedByRobloxians)

With the Exalted Relic in your hand, interact with the pedestal to apply a random enchantment to your current fishing rod. However, note that it should be nighttime for the Exalted Relic to work.

Once used, your fishing rod will receive one of the following Exalted Enchantments in this experience:

Immortal : Increases your fishing rod's luck by 75%

: Increases your fishing rod's luck by 75% Mystical : Increases your fishing rod's resiliency by 45%

: Increases your fishing rod's resiliency by 45% Sea Overlord : Increases your fishing rod's ability to increase the fish's size by 25%

: Increases your fishing rod's ability to increase the fish's size by 25% Anomalous : This gives your fishing rod a 10% chance to catch a duplicate fish and have the Anomalous mutation. This mutation increases the fish's selling value by 2.5 times.

: This gives your fishing rod a 10% chance to catch a duplicate fish and have the Anomalous mutation. This mutation increases the fish's selling value by 2.5 times. Quantum : This gives your fishing rod a 25% chance to catch a fish with the Subspace mutation. It increases the fish's selling value by 5 times.

: This gives your fishing rod a 25% chance to catch a fish with the Subspace mutation. It increases the fish's selling value by 5 times. Piercing : Allows your fishing rod to stab a fish while reeling it. Stabbing stuns the fish and makes it easier to complete the fishing mini-game.

: Allows your fishing rod to stab a fish while reeling it. Stabbing stuns the fish and makes it easier to complete the fishing mini-game. Invincible: Allows the fishing rod to be used in the Roslit Volcano and Brine Pool.

FAQs

How do you get an Exalted Relic fast in Fisch?

The only way to get the Exalted Relic fast is by using the Rod of the Exalted One. It boosts your chances of catching this item from the ocean.

How many Exalted Enchantments are there in Fisch?

There are a total of seven Exalted Enchantments including Immortal, Mystical, Sea Overlord, Anomalous, Quantum, Piercing, and Invincible.

Where is the Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch?

You can get the Rod of the Exalted One by completing the Keeper's Secret puzzle in Mushgrove Swamp.

