How to get and use Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand

With the arrival of the latest Survival gamemode in Anime Last Stand, you can now earn a new currency called Hero Coins, otherwise known as Hero Tokens. For players who like to collect rewards, it is nothing less than a goldmine. While it has only been a couple of hours since this currency was introduced, several players have already started farming it.

In this article, we have explained how to get and use the Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand. If you wish to stay ahead of players who are after this currency, be sure to check it out.

How to get Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand

Play the Survival gamemode to earn Hero Coins (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@Wibishawn)

As hinted above, you can get the Hero Coins by playing the new Survival gamemode in this Roblox title. To access it, head over to the Raids area in the lobby and enter the booth with the Survival title. Doing so will open the UI where you choose the difficulty between Normal, Nightmare, and Purgatory.

You can join the game on any difficulty to earn the Hero Coins. However, it should be noted that choosing a relatively higher difficulty setting will give you more of this currency.

As the name suggests, you need to survive in this mode to earn rewards. Each difficulty setting has a designated amount of survival time and enemies, and they are as follows.

Normal mode

Survive for 10:00 Minutes

Enemy types: Shields, Stunners, and Sprinters

Nightmare mode

Survive for 15:00 Minutes

Enemy types: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters, Armored, and Cyclone

Purgatory mode

Survive for 20:00 Minutes

Enemy types: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters, Armored, Shade, Cyclone, and Earthbound

Surviving for the specified amount of time will give you the Hero Coins guaranteed. However, other rewards like Perfect Stat Cube, Mythic Shards, etc., have a low chance of dropping during the run.

How to use the Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand

Use the Hero Coins in the Survival Shop (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@Wibishawn)

To use the Hero Coins in this experience, you will have to go to the Raid area and access the Survival Shop. It is located next to the regular Raid Shop. You can spend your hard-earned Hero Coins in the Survival Shop to purchase various items like the evolution materials, upgrade materials, in-game currencies, trait rerolls, etc.

Make sure to check back at the Survival Shop frequently as the stock refreshes frequently. For your reference, here are some items that you can get from the shop.

Cosmic Dust : Purchase for 15,000 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 15,000 Hero Coins Baldly Heroes Suit : Purchase for 25,000 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 25,000 Hero Coins Pearl : Purchase for 2,500 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 2,500 Hero Coins Technique Shard : Purchase for 100 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 100 Hero Coins Stat Cube : Purchase for 100 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 100 Hero Coins Perfect Stat Cube : Purchase for 350 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 350 Hero Coins Epic Spirit Shard : Purchase for 25 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 25 Hero Coins Legendary Spirit Shard : Purchase for 150 Hero Coins

: Purchase for 150 Hero Coins Mythic Spirit Shard: Purchase for 750 Hero Coins

FAQs

How do I get the Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand?

You can get Hero Coins by playing the Survival gamemode on any difficulty level.

Where to use the Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand?

Hero Coins can be used in the Survival Shop in the Raids area.

How to beat the Survival mode on Purgatory difficulty in Anime Last Stand?

You can beat the Survival mode on Purgatory difficulty by surviving for 20 minutes.

