How to get and use Moonstone in Blox Fruits

Update 26 in Blox Fruits has introduced a new fruit progression system. As the name suggests, this new feature will allow you to upgrade your fruits and enhance their capabilities. Since nothing comes for free, you will have to use certain materials to upgrade them. Moonstone is one of those items that you will need sooner or later to upgrade the fruits.

Ad

Just like most other upgrade materials in this experience, Moonstone is difficult to find. So read on to learn how you can get and make use of Moonstone in Blox Fruits.

How to get Moonstone in Blox Fruits

The Tyrant of the Skies boss (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Moonstone by beating a Raid boss called the Tyrant of the Skies. Unlike other bosses, this one does not spawn readily on the map. Instead, you must solve a puzzle to make him spawn. You can follow the instructions below to spawn the Tyrant of the Skies and obtain the Moonstone from him.

Ad

Trending

Head over to Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea.

Next, go to the part of the island where two huge Eagle statues are found. Activate both Eagle statues to solve the puzzle and spawn the boss.

To activate both the statues, you must kill all the enemies in the Tiki Outpost. Do the killing until both of the statues are activated. You will know the job is done when the statue's eye glows red.

After doing so, the Tyrant of the Skies will spawn, and you can defeat him to get rewards like the Moonstone.

Ad

How to use Moonstone in Blox Fruits

The Mysterious Scientist NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@CodeNinja)

As mentioned earlier, the Moonstone is needed to upgrade the Blox Fruit in this title. More specifically, it is required to unlock the fourth upgrade for the Gravity Fruit. To use it, head over to the Mysterious Scientist in the Third Sea. You can find him in Castle on the Sea, inside the room opposite the "set home point" NPC.

Ad

After speaking to the Mysterious Scientist, an Admin Panel UI will open. You can then acquire the following upgrades for the Gravity Fruit.

Upgrade 1 (Kinetic Amplifier)

Requirement: 200 Mastery, 1000 Fragments, 2 Radioactive Materials, and 1 Mystic Droplet.

Upgrade 2 (Kinetic Amplifier 2)

Requirement: 300 Mastery, 2000 Fragments, 4 Radioactive Material, and 2 Mystic Droplet.

Upgrade 3 (Dark Matter Implosion)

Requirement: 400 Mastery, 6000 Fragments, 6 Radioactive Material, 4 Mystic Droplet, and 1 Meteorite.

Upgrade 4 (Celestial Cataclysm)

Requirement: 500 Mastery, 10000 Fragments, 8 Mystic Droplets, 2 Moonstone, and 2 Meteorite.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

Ad

FAQs

Where is the Moonstone in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Moonstone by defeating the Tyrant of the Skies raid boss in Tiki Outpost.

What does the Moonstone do in Blox Fruits?

You can use the Moonstone to get the fourth upgrade (Celestial Cataclysm) for the Gravity Fruit.

How do I access the Admin Panel in Blox Fruits?

You can access the Admin Panel by interacting with the Mysterious Scientist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024