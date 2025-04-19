How to get and use Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits

The latest Update 26 in Blox Fruits allows you to upgrade your fruits using an Admin Panel. By doing so, you can enhance your fruit's capabilities and outclass your opponent. Since upgrading isn't a free process, you will need certain resources, like Radioactive Material, to perform it.
Besides fruits, swords like the Longsword, Saber, and Soul Cane also require a Radioactive Material. Moreover, it is an uncommon resource, so you must grind to obtain it. This article will explain how to get Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits.
How to get Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits
Like most resources, you must defeat enemies to farm Radioactive Material in this Roblox title. In this case, you have to defeat mobs like Core and Factory Staff in the Second Sea. Both of these can be found inside the Factory building in the Kingdom of Rose. Once you defeat them, you can get several items, including Radioactive Material.
Luckily, it's not that elusive, so you can find it in one or two attempts.
How to use Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits
Currently, you can use Radioactive Material for the following purposes.
Upgrade Gravity Fruit
Firstly, use Radioactive Material to upgrade the Gravity Fruit. You can do this by accessing the Admin Panel after interacting with the Mysterious Scientist NPC. The character can be found in Castle on the Sea, Third Sea. After speaking with him, you can access the Admin Panel and upgrade your fruits. From there, use Radioactive Material to get the following upgrades.
Upgrade 1 (Kinetic Amplifier)
- Requirement: 200 Mastery, 1000 Fragments, 2 Radioactive Materials, and 1 Mystic Droplet.
Upgrade 2 (Kinetic Amplifier 2)
- Requirement: 300 Mastery, 2000 Fragments, 4 Radioactive Material, and 2 Mystic Droplet.
Upgrade 3 (Dark Matter Implosion)
- Requirement: 400 Mastery, 6000 Fragments, 6 Radioactive Material, 4 Mystic Droplet, and 1 Meteorite.
Upgrade weapons
Besides fruits, you can interact with the Blacksmith NPC to upgrade the following weapons.
- Longsword: 10 Radioactive Materials and 10 Scrap Metals
- Pole (1st Form): 10 Radioactive Materials, 10 Scrap Metals, and 10 Angel Wings
- Saber: 5 Radioactive Materials, 10 Scrap Metals, and 10 Magma Ores
- Soul Cane: 5 Radioactive Materials and 20 Leather
For those unaware, the Blacksmith NPC can be found in locations like Pirate Village (First Sea), Kingdom of Rose (Second Sea), and Port Town (Third Sea).
FAQs
How do I get Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits?
You can get Radioactive Material by beating enemies like the Core and Factory Staff.
What does Radioactive Material do in Blox Fruits?
Radioactive Material is used to upgrade fruits and weapons in this experience.
How do I access the Admin Panel in Blox Fruits?
You can access the Admin Panel by interacting with the Mysterious Scientist NPC.
