How to get and use the Stained Bandage in Anime Last Stand

In Anime Last Stand, you can access a roster of units inspired by characters from different anime and manga. One such unit is the Hero Hunter, inspired by Garou from One Punch Man. While the Hero Hunter is a decent AoE unit, you can evolve it into Hero Hunter (Bloodthirsty) to enhance its capabilities. To carry out the evolution process, you will need various items, most importantly, a Stained Bandage.

Unlike most evolution materials, a Stained Bandage can not be crafted in this game. This guide will walk you through the steps you should follow to get your hands on a Stained Bandage in Anime Last Stand (ALS).

How to get Stained Bandage in Anime Last Stand

Complete Act 6 of the Hero Association to get Stained Bandage (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the only way to get the Stained Bandage is by completing the Hero Association map. Specifically, you must complete Act 6 of the Hero Association to get this evolution material. If you have just started your playthrough, you must complete all the previous maps to unlock Hero Association.

After selecting the Hero Association map in the Play area, switch to Act 6 (final act), and beat it. It should be noted that there's very little chance that you will receive the Stained Bandage from Hero Association Act 6. However, you can select the Nightmare difficulty setting to slightly boost your chances of obtaining it.

Since the chances are low here, you may have to try multiple times before you finally acquire this evolution material.

Also check: How to get the Hero Hunter (Cosmic) in Anime Last Stand

How to use the Stained Bandage in Anime Last Stand

Use the Stained Bandage to evolve the Hero Hunter (Image via Roblox | YouTube@b4rt1xy)

Now that you have a Stained Bandage, using it to evolve the Hero Hunter is a rather easy task. All you have to do is follow the steps mentioned below.

Click on the Units button on the left side of the screen.

From the list that appears on the screen, select the Hero Hunter to access a mini window.

Next, click the Upgrade button at the bottom of the mini window and select the Evolve option.

Finally, you can evolve the Hero Hunter into Hero Hunter (Bloodthirsty).

Apart from the Stained Bandage, you will also need these items to complete the evolution:

x3 Legendary Spirit Shard: Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals.

Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals. x3 Epic Spirit Shard: Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals.

Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals. x8 Rare Spirit Shard: Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals.

Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals. x25 Common Spirit Shard: Obtained as a reward for completing Challenges and Portals.

FAQs

How do I get the Stained Bandage in Anime Last Stand?

You can get the Stained Bandage by completing Act 6 of the Hero Association map.

What is the Stained Bandage used for in Anime Last Stand?

The Stained Bandage is used to evolve the Hero Hunter into Hero Hunter (Bloodthirsty).

Can you craft the Stained Bandage in Anime Last Stand?

No, you can not craft the Stained Bandage as it is only available from the Hero Association Act 6.

