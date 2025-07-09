How to get Verdant Mutation in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden features several Mutations that provide unique visual effects and ridiculously high crop value multipliers. One of the rarest is the Verdant Mutation that was introduced with the Summer Harvest Event. It is only applied by a certain Legendary Pet, which needs to be acquired from a highly pricy egg.

Ad

This guide will help you obtain the Verdant Mutation and learn about its various effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Getting the Verdant Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Paradise Egg (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the Verdant Mutation can only be obtained from the Scarlet Macaw in Grow a Garden. This Legendary Pet can be hatched from the Paradise Egg that rarely appears in the Pet Egg Shop. A single Paradise Egg costs 50,000,000 Sheckles or 139 Robux, and has a long hatch time of six hours and 40 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Scarlet Macaw's passive ability is aptly named Verdant Bird. With it, the multi-colored bird has a base 15.95% chance of applying the Verdant Mutation to a fruit. When it is about to perform its ability, you can see it hovering near a fruit.

The Scarlet Macaw could succeed as well as fail to mutate a fruit. Depending on the result, a personal notification will appear at the top of your screen. Examples have been provided below:

Ad

Success : "Scarlet Macaw applied mutation: Verdant to Moon Melon."

: "Scarlet Macaw applied mutation: Verdant to Moon Melon." Failure: "Scarlet Macaw tried to apply the Verdant Mutation to Moon Melon but failed."

You have a slim 8% chance of getting the Scarlet Macaw from the Paradise Egg. Thus, keep saving Sheckles and regularly check the Pet Egg Shop for the egg. If you're lucky, you may get the macaw in your first five hatches.

Effects of the Verdant Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Scarlet Macaw (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Grow a Garden, the Verdant Mutation gives the fruit a vibrant green hue, accompanied by a glowing visual effect that seems like fireflies are surrounding the fruit. The changes are a bit difficult to notice on Bamboo and Durian. Nevertheless, they get darker compared to their original color.

Ad

Besides giving it a unique appearance, the Verdant Mutation quadruples a fruit's value. This means a Bamboo with an average value of 4000 Sheckles will have its sale value increased to 16,000 Sheckles.

This Mutation has another distinct advantage. When both Sundried and Verdant are available on a crop, they combine to form the Paradisal Mutation. A Paradisal crop is extremely bright and shiny, being among the most coveted crops in the garden management experience.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Windstruck Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Does the Scarlet Macaw always give the Verdant Mutation to a fruit?

No, the Scarlet Macaw may fail when attempting to apply the Mutation.

What is the value multiplier bestowed by the Verdant Mutation?

Verdant Mutation gives a 4x value multiplier to the affected fruit.

Are the Verdant and Sundried Mutations removed when a crop gets the Paradisal Mutation?

Ad

Yes, Verdant and Sundried are removed because they combine to form the Paradisal Mutation.

Is it possible to get a Scarlet Macaw by trading?

Yes, you can get the Pet by trading. Several players on the game's Discord server are eager to trade their Scarlet Macaw for a different Pet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025