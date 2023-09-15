How to get the Void Knight bundle in Roblox Punch Simulator?

Created by Habit Games!, Roblox Punch Simulator is designed for players nine and older. It blends strategy and excitement with a bit of light violence. The game has received a lot of plaudits from the Roblox community since its release on July 29, 2023. It has amassed an incredible 77k likes and earned a place in the favorites list of 47,248 players.

Roblox Punch Simulator has certainly cemented its position as a must-try game, with a stunning 44.4 million players having entered this intriguing experience. The game encourages companionship and competition on a standard server, which can host up to 10 players and has the added feature of free Private Servers.

Players can hone their abilities through committed training, participate in thrilling bouts by unleashing strong punches, and discover hidden mysteries to unlock the magic of pet hatching. The experience includes making and improving weapons to deal with more lethal blows, collecting over 40 different gloves, and embarking on expeditions into undiscovered territories.

Premium players can enjoy a 20% rise in gems and a 10% increase in luck, giving those looking for a competitive edge even more excitement.

Getting the Void Knight bundle in Roblox Punch Simulator

The Void Knight bundle consists of Void Knight Helmet, Cape, and Shoulderplates. These are limited UGCs, and there are only 8000 copies of all the free items. To collect each item, players must click on the buttons under the stats that read “FREE LIMITED UGC!”. A small window pops up, mentioning three tasks for each item.

Void Knight Helmet

Challenge 1 Defeat one buff noob boss: He is on the right side of the Fights arena. Challenge him after ample training and equip some better gloves.

Challenge 2 Defeat wizard boss: This can vary based on individual level. However, players can teleport to different areas to find out the wizard boss.

Challenge 3 Play for two hours: As soon as players enter the game, the timer goes off. They may play for two hours straight or come back after a break.

Void Knight Cape

Challenge 1 Play for two hours: This is not an additional two hours from the previous Roblox challenge. The timer captures the overall time for all the challenges combined.

Challenge 2 Defeat 200 enemies: Head to any boss and set the auto fight option on. While this is happening, players can start the next challenge.

Challenge 3 Hatch 1 secret pet: Head to the eggs section next to the boss arena. The last box that says 1/10k is the secret egg. To obtain it, get lots of friends and a luck boost. Players can also use Wishing Well, which can be bought with gems.

Void Knight Shoulderplates

Challenge 1 Play for four hours: Unfortunately, there's no way to circumvent this step. Luckily, two hours are already notched up, with only a couple more required to complete this task.

Challenge 2 Defeat 999 enemies: This is like defeating 200 enemies or bosses. Since the number is high, players must exercise patience.

Challenge 3 Hatch 20 legendary pets: While the auto fight option is taking care of the 999 enemies, players can boost their luck by equipping a lucky tooth or any other items they might have earned. With higher luck, their chances of hatching 20 legendary Roblox pets become better.