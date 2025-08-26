How to get Vowstone in Anime Vanguards

Getting new characters in Anime Vanguards often entails duking it out with Rift bosses for a chance at the featured unit. Since the character’s acquisition is RNG-reliant, winning the battle against a formidable foe alone is not enough. That’s where Vowstones comes into play, guaranteeing the chance of obtaining the featured unit for one Rift Event. You can buy these stones from the Rift Shop.

Here’s what you need to know about Vowstones in Anime Vanguards.

Getting Vowstones in Anime Vanguards

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Vowstone is primarily found in the Rift Shop, priced at 500 Rift Shards. The Rift Shop can be found on the second floor of the hub area, and is permanently available. It restocks every week, so you don’t have to worry about running out of Vowstones permanently.

An average Rift clear rewards you with up to 50 Rift Shards, which means that getting a single Vowstone requires you to complete at least 10 Rift runs. The grind can be extensive for beginners or mid-game players, but it should be fairly straightforward for veterans of the experience.

You can buy up to 1,000 Vowstones for a total of 500,000 Rift Shards each week before the shop restocks. The practicality in clearing out the Vowstone stock is minimal, as the shop always includes other items worth purchasing.

About the Rift Shop

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Rift Shop is a weekly shop that keeps a variety of goods in conjunction with the Rifts system. Certain items, like Temporal Rifts and Vowstones, are always in stock, while others, like Familiars, are rotated out based on the theme of the Rift. The Rift Shop only accepts Rift Shards as payment; you cannot use any secondary currencies to secure purchases in this shop.

Here’s what you’ll typically see in the Rift Shop stock:

Temporal Rift (up to 1,000 times): 30 Rift Shards

30 Rift Shards Vowstone (up to 1,000 times): 500 Rift Shards

500 Rift Shards Familiar (up to 1,000 times): 100 Rift Shards

100 Rift Shards Stat Chip (up to 50): 5 Rift Shards

5 Rift Shards Super Stat Chip (up to 50): 5 Rift Shards

5 Rift Shards Trait Reroll (up to 50): 10 Rift Shards

10 Rift Shards Rainbow Essence (up to 25): 10 Rift Shards

10 Rift Shards Blue Essence (up to 50): 8 Rift Shards

8 Rift Shards Red Essence (up to 50): 8 Rift Shards

8 Rift Shards Green Essence (up to 50): 8 Rift Shards

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

How do I get Vowstones in Anime Vanguards?

Vowstones can be purchased from Rift Shops for 500 Rift Shards apiece.

What do Vowstones do?

When used, a Vowstone guarantees you the featured Rift character for one Rift event.

How do I get Rift Shards?

You can get 30-50 Rift Shards by completing Rifts.

