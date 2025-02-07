How to get the Warbringer in A Dusty Trip

A Dusty Trip features various vehicles you can use to go on a road trip with friends or other Robloxians. The Warbringer is a war machine that can be obtained through the Car Raffle. This tank can mow down enemies with ease and traverse most terrain without facing any issues. However, getting it can be a little difficult since it's a reward from a raffle.

So, we’ve created this guide to demystify the acquisition process for the Warbringer, while giving you the details on the raffle rewards.

Getting the Warbringer tank in A Dusty Trip

The Car Raffle (Image via Roblox)

The Warbringer tank can be obtained from the Car Raffle, which can be accessed from the lobby or through the Car Spin menu in the Armageddon Pass. This vehicle is a reward from the OP Chest, which has an 8% chance of being obtained through regular Spins. Each Spin costs 200 Dusty Coins or 37 Robux, with the option to spin 10 times at once costing 300 Robux.

Trending

Once you receive the OP Chest, the rare reward has a small chance to drop the Warbringer tank. More specifically, there is only a 1% chance for the tank to be a reward once you manage to get the coveted chest. This makes the Warbringer among the more elusive prizes in the game.

Currently, this is the only way to obtain the Warbringer, with no alternative quests or premium options available in the game for the same.

Also read: 5 best vehicles in A Dusty Trip

About the Car Raffle

The Armageddon Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Car Raffle is a loot box-style rewards system where you perform Spins for a chance at various prizes. As mentioned, this system utilizes the Dusty Coins obtained in the Armageddon Pass, requiring 200 Coins per Spin.

This rewards system includes five basic rewards, which include the following:

150 Dusty Coins: 40% chance

40% chance Clownfish Charm: 12% chance

12% chance Combat Metal Wrap: 23% chance

23% chance Black Fur Wrap: 17% chance

17% chance OP Chest: 8% chance

If obtained, the OP chest can be opened for additional rewards, which include the following:

Specter 7: 20% chance

20% chance Summer Vice Wrap: 43% chance

43% chance Golden Nuke Launcher: 36% chance

36% chance Warbringer: 1% chance

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Warbringer tank in A Dusty Trip

The Warbringer tank has a 1% chance to be obtained by performing Spins on the Car Raffle and getting the OP Chest.

How many Dusty Coins does the Car Raffle require in A Dusty Trip?

The Car Raffle requires 200 Coins per Spin.

How long will the Warbringer be available in A Dusty Trip?

The Warbringer is scheduled to expire on February 15, 2025, after which it will no longer be available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024