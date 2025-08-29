How to get Willowberry in Grow a Garden

Willowberry is among the newest plants in Grow a Garden, available during the Beanstalk Event. This limited-time Berry-type species has been assigned the Legendary rarity, and it will only be available for the duration of the event. With the right materials, you can craft it at the top of the Magical Beanstalk once it has grown fully.

Ad

Let’s explore what Willowberry is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Willowberry in Grow a Garden

How to get

The top of the Magical Beanstalk (Image via Roblox)

The Willowberry Seed cannot be purchased directly; it must be crafted at the top of the Magical Beanstalk. To craft this Seed, you need the following items:

Ad

Trending

1x Flare Melon

1x Glowpod

2x Beanstalk

5.5 million Sheckles

Once you have these items, you must contribute Fruits to the Magical Beanstalk to nurture it into its full-grown form. This entails submitting a specific type of Fruit, which you can view by visiting the event station. Depending on the rarity of the submitted Fruit, you will earn Beanstalk Points.

In total, you and your fellow Robloxians must contribute Fruits worth a total of 900 Beanstalk Points for the Magical Beanstalk to reach its maximum height. Once the Beanstalk fully grows, you can find the crafting station next to the Giant NPC.

Ad

Find more about the Beanstalk Event by reading through the event update patch notes.

Rarity, yield type, and sell value

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Willowberry belongs to the Legendary rarity, producing Fruits that sell for an average value of 7,500 Sheckles. While the selling value per Fruit is quite low for a Legendary species, it can stack up quite rapidly, particularly when combined with Mutations.

Ad

Its yield type is Multi-Harvest, which makes it a great addition to any beginner or mid-game player’s farm. The plant will not disappear once you harvest its produce; instead, it will continue to grow Fruits for as long as it remains on the farm. It will only stop growing Fruits if you remove it using the Shovel tool.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get a Willowberry Seed in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You can craft a Willowberry Seed at the top of the Magical Beanstalk using a Flare Melon, a Glowpod, two Beanstalk, and 5.5 million Sheckles.

What rarity does Willowberry belong to?

Willowberry belongs to the Legendary rarity.

What is the average sell value of a Willowberry Fruit?

The average sell value of a Willowberry Fruit is 7,500 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025