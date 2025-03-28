How to get Wing v2 in Ghoul://Re

In Ghoul://Re, Wing is currently the most used Kagune due to its low rarity. Players use it to fight enemies in both PvE and PvP battles. While it majorly serves well, you can evolve this Kagune and acquire the Wing v2 to make the most out of it. Consider the v2 as an upgraded version of the base Kagune that offers you an enhanced moveset with high-damage output.

Ad

If you have a Wing Kagune but want to try out the Wing v2 in Ghoul://Re, read this guide to know the requirements and steps to awaken or evolve this Kagune.

How to evolve Wing into Wing v2 in Ghoul://Re

As hinted, evolving the Wing Kagune requires you to fulfill certain conditions in this Roblox title. Here's what you must do to evolve and get the Wing v2.

Ad

Trending

Increase your RC

To evolve any Kagune in this game, you need to have a certain amount of RC. In this case, you will have to accumulate somewhere between 150k and 200k RC. You can collect this important resource by knocking down enemies and devouring them. To do this, press CTRL + B on the keyboard.

Doctor Mimir G. Mado NPC (Image via Roblox)

Also, check your current RC by visiting Doctor Mimir G.Mado in the Hospital. A general thing to note here is that a rarer Kagune requires you to collect more RC. For example, if your Kagune belongs to the legendary rarity, you will have to collect 200k to 350k RC. Since the Wing is a common Kagune, you only need 150k to 200k RC to evolve it.

Ad

Master your Kagune

As with any Kagune, master it before you are eligible to evolve it. This means you must earn a B+ or higher rating by completing missions, or events, defeating mobs, bosses, etc.

Consume Fragments

The third requirement to get the Wing v2 is consuming the necessary Fragments. It can be anything like the Rinkaku, Bikaku, Koukaku, and Ukaku. Do note that using Refined Fragments won't work.

The abovementioned Fragments can be obtained by beating bosses and Raid bosses. Additionally, it is recommended to consume Kagune Sacs for more effective results. You can find these in the loot box you obtain after beating CCG bosses.

Ad

Devour another Ghoul with 1/3 of your RC

Lastly, find and defeat someone of your kind with one-third the RC you have. It can be anyone like a fellow player or a Ghoul boss you happen to encounter.

Upon doing all the above tasks successfully, you will evolve your Wing into Wing v2.

Also check: Ghoul://Re codes

All Wing v2 moves in Ghoul://Re

The Wing v2 Kagune in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

Following are the moves you acquire after obtaining the Wing v2 in this experience.

Ad

Critical move : Allows the user to swing the wing and shoot Ukaku shards on the target.

: Allows the user to swing the wing and shoot Ukaku shards on the target. Shard Flow : Allows the user to unleash an indefinite amount of Ukaku shards at the opponent.

: Allows the user to unleash an indefinite amount of Ukaku shards at the opponent. Surge : Allows the user to strengthen their next attacks at the cost of HP. This move can be canceled to unleash three waves of spikes around the user.

: Allows the user to strengthen their next attacks at the cost of HP. This move can be canceled to unleash three waves of spikes around the user. Wing Assult: Allows the user to stand in a crawling position and fly in the front to damage anyone that comes in between.

Ad

FAQs

How do I check my RC in Ghoul://Re?

You can check your RC by interacting with Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the Hospital.

How to collect RC in Ghoul://Re?

You can collect RC by simply devouring other players by knocking them down.

What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Takizawa is one of the best Kagunes to have in this game currently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024