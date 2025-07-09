How to get the Wing of the Winter Wind in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is currently underway. Along with it, you can acquire a UGC item before it expires. The Wing of the Winter Wind is a special shoulder accessory exclusive to this limited-time event, available by completing the Super Egg - Howling Heights quest. Being a UGC gear piece, the Wing of the Winter Wind can be equipped from the Roblox Player app and will be visible in other experiences.

Read on to learn all about the Wing of the Winter Wind in Roblox The Hatch 2025.

Getting the Wing of the Winter Wind in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Prerequisites

The Super Egg quest (Image via Roblox)

There are a few things to keep in mind before you try to acquire the Wing of the Winter Wind. First, the associated quest is said to be available for 24 hours, from July 8, 2025, at 5 pm UTC to July 9, 2025, at 5 pm UTC. However, since the three previously released Super Eggs are still available to collect, there’s a good chance the same happens to the Wing of the Winter Wind.

Secondly, you must complete the Something is Coming III quest in The Hatch event experience. This entails completing the precursors to this mission, Something is Coming I and Something is Coming II, which can be viewed in the event experience. Once you do so, the Super Egg - Howling Heights quest will be unlocked, allowing you to collect the Wing of the Winter Wind.

Claiming the Wing of the Winter Wind

Howling Heights on the map (Image via Roblox)

Once the Super Egg - Howling Heights mission is unlocked, teleport to Howling Heights using the Fast Travel menu. This will trigger a cutscene, showcasing the Egg floating past in the distance. Your objective is to follow the Super Egg across the Biomes to claim the Wing of the Winter Wind UGC.

The first location to travel to is the Air Biome. You will find the Egg on top of a waterfall, next to the portal. Following this, the Egg jumps to the Ice Biome, where it can be seen in front of a portal. It blends into the surrounding area quite well, so keep your eyes peeled as you scour the location for the Egg.

After you find it, it will hop and skip deeper into the Ice Biome. It can be found close to the Leaderboard - Ice, and will appear the moment you get close to it. Repeatedly tap on the Egg to hatch it and collect the Wing of the Winter Wind accessory.

With that, you would have found the third Super Egg and claimed the associated accessory.

FAQs

How to get the Wing of the Winter Wind in Roblox The Hatch 2025

The Wing of the Winter Wind is accessible by completing the Super Egg - Howling Heights quest.

How long will the Wing of the Winter Wind be available in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

The Wing of the Winter Wind is said to be available until July 9, 2025, at 5 pm UTC.

Can the Wing of the Winter Wind be acquired for free in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

Yes, you can get the Wing of the Winter Wind for free, provided you’ve completed the associated quest.

