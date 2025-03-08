How to get Wisps in Verse Piece

In Verse Piece, you can get companion NPCs called Wisps. These floating sprites follow you around and offer passive bonuses. These floating sprites are immensely useful and fairly easy to acquire, making it worth the effort of seeking them out in the open world. Finding them is fairly straightforward, if a little RNG-reliant, as they have a chance to spawn on the map every minute.

This article will take a look at how you can acquire Wisps and explain the different types of boosts they offer.

Getting Wisps in Verse Piece

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Wisps are non-combatant NPCs that randomly appear in the overworld. They have a 10% chance to show up on the map every minute, which means that you are likely to see one every 10 minutes. Once it spawns, the game displays a notification of the same, prompting you to seek them out.

Wisps have a chance to show up on these islands:

Arcade Isle

Blacksmith Isle

Desert Town

Frost Town

Karakura Town

Lost Isle

Shells Town

Starter Town

These companions can be recruited by tapping on them while in their vicinity. This will add them to your inventory. Then, you can bring them out by selecting them from the hotbar and pressing the Left Mouse Button. Once they are out and by your side, they will remain active, constantly providing one of three types of buffs.

Note that Wisps are shared between players, which means that if you’re not quick enough, other Robloxians may acquire them before you. Hence, we recommend keeping a close eye on your in-game notifications to beeline towards the Wisps’ locations the moment they spawn.

Wisp types and buffs

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are three types of Wisps that you can acquire in the game, with each offering a different type of boost. The effects offered by these Wisps can be made more potent by killing enemies. This incentivizes using them actively in combat.

The first type is the regular Wisp, which passively regenerates HP every once in a while. This option is quite good for mid-combat healing, which can be very useful in lengthy battles. Next is the Eternal Wisp, which applies a freezing effect on enemies when you are at low HP. This takes the form of an area-of-effect attack, which can be quite handy when farming resources or fighting hordes of foes.

Lastly, you can get the Lucky Wisp that improves your luck by 5% and doubles item drops from the fishing activity. This is the best one to have access to while farming resources, making it a handy companion.

FAQs

How to find Wisps in Verse Piece

Wisps have a 10% chance to spawn on eight islands of the map every minute.

What are the different types of Wisps in Verse Piece?

There are three types of Wisps in the game: Wisps, Eternal Wisps, and Lucky Wisps.

How long do the boosts offered by Wisps last in Verse Piece?

The boosts offered by Wisps remain active for as long as you have them equipped.

