Roblox Redux is a fan-made title that revolves around the infamous Bear experience. The game also includes a variety of skins and badges similar to the latter. Currently, you can get The Witches Brew Badge along with the Witch skin for your Bear in Redux. This skin will only be unlocked once you earn the badge on the Haunted Mansion map.

Since it was released alongside a badge, you can expect this skin to stay in the game much longer than expected. Scroll ahead to learn how to acquire the Witch skin and The Witches Brew badge in Roblox Redux.

How to earn The Witches Brew badge in Roblox Redux

The Witches Brew badge (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the instructions listed below to grab it along with the new skin in Redux:

Launch the title and enter the game

After you spawn, head to the map voting area and stand on the Haunted Mansion platform

You can start on the map as Bear or survivor

Wait for the timer to hit nil to get teleported to the Haunted Mansion map

Now, head to the mansion

Surrounded by trees and a small lake, the mansion is on top of a hill in the middle of the map. There are multiple ways to enter the mansion. Here's how you can do it:

After reaching the mansion, use the stairs to reach the main entrance

Follow the brown pathway to reach the stairs

Enter the mansion through the open door and turn towards the left

You will see a dining room. Walk past it to reach the second door

Now, go into the dimly lit red-themed room on your right

Red Room, the name of this chamber, is etched on the floor. That said, it leads to the basement via a small set of stairs.

Reach the end of the room to use the staircase

Climb down to the basement. You will hear a high-pitched eerie moan sound

Turn towards your right and walk straight to the dead-end

There is a brown wall to your right. Simply walk through it

The brown wall is a secret door that will lead you to a witch's lair under the mansion.

After entering the secret lair, a black cauldron next to a green shelf will be in front of your avatar

Just jump on top of the cauldron to earn the badge

You can hit the jump button near the cauldron or use the wooden stool to hop on top of it. A very small "Badge Awarded" message on the bottom right side of the screen stating that you have won The Witches Brew badge will pop up after hopping on the cauldron.

The Witch Bear skin will be automatically added to your in-game account. You can equip it on your Bear via the Bear Skins interface on the inventory page.

