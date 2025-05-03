How to go to the Moon in Adopt Me

The Moon has returned to Adopt Me as an event area, with new elements to interact with and Pets to acquire. You can interact with the spaceship on the Adoption Island to reach the Moon. The map was re-added to the game with the Return to the Moon update on May 2, 2025.

Ad

Here's how you can get to the Moon in Adopt Me.

Ways to visit the Moon in Adopt Me

The spaceship on Adoption Island (Image via Roblox)

There are two main ways to reach the Moon as part of the Return to the Moon update in Adopt Me.

Ad

Trending

The first is by interacting with the spaceship on Adoption Island. This entails going to the pod on the slingshot next to the main bridge on the Island. Simply interact with it to trigger a cutscene and reach the lunar surface. You can optionally skip the cutscene to reach the celestial body directly.

The second way to reach the Moon is through the Task Board. Using the icon on the left side of the screen, you can directly teleport to the Moon without any preamble or even walking across the game world. This makes it the more convenient option, allowing you to get to the gameplay aspect of the Return to the Moon update as quickly as possible.

Ad

Also read: How to adopt the Glormy Dolphin in Adopt Me

Everything you can do on the Moon

The Teleport option in the Task Board (Image via Roblox)

The Return to the Moon update re-added the lunar map as an explorable area, but with new elements to replace the Shooting Star-themed items. This gives it a unique feel compared to its introduction in February.

Ad

While on the Moon, you can experience reduced gravity, hopping and skipping across the surface without any restrictions. This time, you can enter the Temple on the lunar surface, giving you access to the brand-new items that sit on podiums inside. The reduced gravity applies to the interior of the Temple as well.

Inside the Temple, you can purchase the new Legendary Glormy Dolphin, the Common Moon Boots, the Uncommon Alien Eyes Hat, and the Rare Crater Flag Hat. The Dolphin is available for Social Stones, while the rest can be bought using Bucks.

Ad

The gameplay possibilities of the Return to the Moon event are sure to expand in the coming weeks. Be sure to farm the new currency, Social Stones, to acquire the latest items and Pets as they are added.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to reach the Moon in Adopt Me

You can reach the Moon using the spaceship on Adoption Island or by teleporting to it using the Task Board.

Ad

When was the Return to the Moon update added to Adopt Me?

The Return to the Moon update was added to the experience on May 2, 2025.

How to get the Rare Crater Flag Hat in Adopt Me

The Rare Crater Flag Hat can be bought in the Temple on the Moon for 1,200 Bucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024