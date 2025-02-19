How to Heal and Revive Teammates in Dead Rails

Avoiding conflict is impossible in Dead Rails as you will find hostile entities all around the desert. While you can use your weapons to fend them away, chances are your squad members may get hurt; in the worst cases, you may even lose a teammate or two. If such a situation ever arises, you can treat everyone using bandages to increase the chances of survival.

Ad

As a beginner, you may find it difficult to use bandages and other medical equipment. However, with our detailed guide, you can learn how to use them to heal and revive your teammates in Dead Rails.

How to Heal in Dead Rails - Guide

Use the Bandage to heal yourself (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can use two resources to increase your health - Bandage and Snake Oil. Both of them are found in the Doctor's building and you can purchase them using the in-game currency. A Bandage can be bought using $10, and you can get Snake Oil for $35. Once purchased, you can put them in the sack and store them for future purposes.

Ad

Trending

Purchase the Snake Oil from the Doctor's shop (Image via Roblox)

Upon equipping a Bandage or Snake Oil, you will get an option to use it. After using a Bandage, you will recover a portion of your health immediately. Apart from this, you can use Snake Oil to recover your health completely. Another benefit of using Snake Oil is that it also gives you a temporary speed boost.

Ad

There's a melee weapon called the Vampire Knife that increases your health upon hitting an enemy. You can find this weapon by looting the castle that appears at the 38,500-meter mark. The Vampire Knife is found inside an empty coffin on the top floor. Be careful as the castle is infested by the undead and they will attack you incessantly. It is advised to go there with a friend or at least carry a good weapon to even the odds.

Ad

Also check: How to get money fast in Dead Rails

How to Revive Teammates in Dead Rails

To revive your teammate, all you need is a bandage and for them to be online even after their death. You can then equip the bandage and head over to the dead teammate's corpse to revive them. With the bandage in your hands, click and hold the "Heal" button on their corpse to revive them. Once revived, the teammate will respawn on the spot and get back into action like before.

Ad

It is always recommended to play in a squad and get one of the team members to carry the bandages. Whenever a teammate is in need, they can drop it for them to heal.

FAQs

How to get a Snake Oil in Dead Rails?

Snake Oil can be bought from the Doctor's building for $35.

What does a Snake Oil do in Dead Rails?

The Snake Oil fully increases your health and gives you a temporary speed boost.

Ad

How do I get the Vampire Knife in Dead Rails?

You can get a Vampire Knife from the empty coffin inside the castle. The castle appears after reaching 38,500 meters away from the starting point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024