How to do Horse glitch in Dead Rails

Dead Rails is in the alpha stage of development, and naturally, it features glitches and bugs that have yet to be fixed. One such oddity is the Horse glitch, an interaction between a horse and the Revolver that sends the animal flying for a while. This can be an easy way to cover great distances in the game, potentially reaching the 80,000-meter mark if used at the right spot.

Let’s look at the Horse glitch and how to perform it in Dead Rails.

Performing the Horse glitch in Dead Rails

Requirements

The Cowboy Class (Image via Roblox)

The Horse glitch, as the name suggests, requires access to a horse. Most Classes don’t get access to a tamed horse outside of random spawns and as mounts used by enemies, except for the Cowboy.

With the Cowboy, you have instant access to a Revolver and a Horse, the two items required for this glitch. This Class can be unlocked for 50 Bonds at the Tailor’s in the hub world. If you don’t have access to Cowboy, you can find a Horse at the Barn, a randomly-spawning building that houses Outlaws and Zombies as well. Battle your way into the building to get access to the animal.

As for the Revolver, you can purchase one at any Checkpoint Town or find one in random spawn locations across the game world. It costs $35 to unlock, with a 24-bullet ammo pack available for $15 apiece.

How to do

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Performing the equestrian glitch is fairly simple and involves leveraging a specific interaction with the pause menu. Follow the steps listed below to execute the glitch successfully:

Grab the Horse and drag it to an open space, preferably near the train.

With the Horse still in your grasp, open the pause menu by hitting the Esc key on the keyboard.

Exit the menu without interacting with anything else. This will cause your avatar to continue grabbing the mount without you holding the button.

Climb onto the train and get in the driver’s seat.

Jump out of the train and mount the animal.

Equip the Revolver and shoot the horse in the back while still on its back by pressing the Left Mouse Button. Hold the button down and press Esc to open the menu again.

With that, you can successfully execute the Horse glitch and achieve equestrian flight in 1899. Note that this glitch is not an intended interaction, so the developers may patch it in an upcoming update.

FAQs

What is the Horse glitch in Dead Rails?

The Horse glitch is a way to make the animal fly by using a unique interaction between the mount, a Revolver, and the pause menu.

How to get a Revolver in Dead Rails

Revolvers can be purchased for $35 at the Gunsmith’s or picked up as random drops from enemies and in random spawn locations.

How to unlock the Cowboy Class in Dead Rails

The Cowboy Class can be unlocked for 50 Bonds at the Tailor’s shop in the overworld.

