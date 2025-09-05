How to increase hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Maintaining a high hygiene rating is crucial in Restaurant Tycoon 3. It boosts your establishment's overall rating, thereby improving your chance of attracting VIP customers and earning extra money with tips, provided you have the Tip Jar available. The obvious way to increase hygiene is by placing bathrooms and sinks, but their high cost can be problematic for new players.
Let's take a look at all the ways to improve your eatery's hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3.
Increasing hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3
To increase the hygiene of your restaurant, have items like toilets, towels, soap dispensers, and sinks. These can be found in the "Bathroom" and "Kitchen" sections under the Restaurant category after opening the Build Mode.
In the Kitchen section, the only items that contribute to the restaurant's hygiene are wash basins, like the Basic Sink and the Industrial Sink. The former costs $350, whereas the latter is at a steeper price of $750.
The Bathroom section is filled with items that increase hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Their names and prices are mentioned below:
- Soap - $40
- Toilet Paper - $40
- Regular Toilet - $60
- Basic Sink - $70
- Toilet Brush - $75
- Towel - $95
- Soap Dispenser - $105
- Stack of Toilet Paper - $110
- Hand Dryer - $120
- Towel Stack - $130
- Single Bathroom Sink - $130
- Double Bathroom Sink - $140
- Wooden Toilet - $145
- Mini Garbage Can - $150
- Female Bathroom Sign - $160
- Modern Toilet - $160
- Male Bathroom Sign - $160
- Gender Neutral Bathroom Sign - $165
- Single Wooden Sink - $180
- Double Wooden Sink - $190
- Wall Soap Dispenser - $190
- Assistance Bar - $195
- Undermount Sink Small - $200
- Undermount Sink Large - $210
- Single Modern Sink - $270
- Double Modern Sink - $280
- Single Bathroom Stall - $340
- Double Bathroom Stall - $360
You can buy and set multiple similar items in your restaurant to increase its hygiene rating. However, make sure to create the bathroom separately from the kitchen to give your establishment a more realistic look.
How to make restrooms in Restaurant Tycoon 3
Follow these steps to create a restroom in Restaurant Tycoon 3:
- Expand your restaurant to create a dedicated area for the restroom. Be sure to leave plenty of room to make the eatery more realistic.
- Divide the newly created space into three sections. These will serve as male, female, and gender-neutral restrooms.
- Add doors that provide entry to these sections. Additionally, consider placing bathroom signs to direct customers to the correct facilities.
- With the layout finished, begin placing structures inside the three sections. Buy and add bathroom sinks, toilets, towels, soap dispensers, and other hygiene-related items.
- For the finishing touches, ensure that there is sufficient lighting in the washrooms.
Cash is essential for buying any item from the Build mode. So, amass at least $4000 before creating restrooms for your customers.
Also check: How to increase atmosphere in Restaurant Tycoon 3
FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3
How do I use the Build Mode?
To access the Build Mode menu, press the box icon on the bottom left side of the screen.
Do mirrors increase hygiene?
No, mirrors do not increase your restaurant's hygiene rating.
Is it possible to purchase and place several bathroom items in the restaurant?
Yes, you can set any number of bathroom items in your establishment.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025