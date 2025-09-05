How to increase hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Maintaining a high hygiene rating is crucial in Restaurant Tycoon 3. It boosts your establishment's overall rating, thereby improving your chance of attracting VIP customers and earning extra money with tips, provided you have the Tip Jar available. The obvious way to increase hygiene is by placing bathrooms and sinks, but their high cost can be problematic for new players.

Let's take a look at all the ways to improve your eatery's hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Increasing hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Place items from the Bathroom section (Image via Roblox)

To increase the hygiene of your restaurant, have items like toilets, towels, soap dispensers, and sinks. These can be found in the "Bathroom" and "Kitchen" sections under the Restaurant category after opening the Build Mode.

In the Kitchen section, the only items that contribute to the restaurant's hygiene are wash basins, like the Basic Sink and the Industrial Sink. The former costs $350, whereas the latter is at a steeper price of $750.

The Bathroom section is filled with items that increase hygiene in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Their names and prices are mentioned below:

Soap - $40

Toilet Paper - $40

Regular Toilet - $60

Basic Sink - $70

Toilet Brush - $75

Towel - $95

Soap Dispenser - $105

Stack of Toilet Paper - $110

Hand Dryer - $120

Towel Stack - $130

Single Bathroom Sink - $130

Double Bathroom Sink - $140

Wooden Toilet - $145

Mini Garbage Can - $150

Female Bathroom Sign - $160

Modern Toilet - $160

Male Bathroom Sign - $160

Gender Neutral Bathroom Sign - $165

Single Wooden Sink - $180

Double Wooden Sink - $190

Wall Soap Dispenser - $190

Assistance Bar - $195

Undermount Sink Small - $200

Undermount Sink Large - $210

Single Modern Sink - $270

Double Modern Sink - $280

Single Bathroom Stall - $340

Double Bathroom Stall - $360

You can buy and set multiple similar items in your restaurant to increase its hygiene rating. However, make sure to create the bathroom separately from the kitchen to give your establishment a more realistic look.

How to make restrooms in Restaurant Tycoon 3

The Double Bathroom Stall (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to create a restroom in Restaurant Tycoon 3:

Expand your restaurant to create a dedicated area for the restroom. Be sure to leave plenty of room to make the eatery more realistic.

Divide the newly created space into three sections. These will serve as male, female, and gender-neutral restrooms.

Add doors that provide entry to these sections. Additionally, consider placing bathroom signs to direct customers to the correct facilities.

With the layout finished, begin placing structures inside the three sections. Buy and add bathroom sinks, toilets, towels, soap dispensers, and other hygiene-related items.

For the finishing touches, ensure that there is sufficient lighting in the washrooms.

Cash is essential for buying any item from the Build mode. So, amass at least $4000 before creating restrooms for your customers.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

How do I use the Build Mode?

To access the Build Mode menu, press the box icon on the bottom left side of the screen.

Do mirrors increase hygiene?

No, mirrors do not increase your restaurant's hygiene rating.

Is it possible to purchase and place several bathroom items in the restaurant?

Yes, you can set any number of bathroom items in your establishment.

