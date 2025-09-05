How to increase atmosphere in Restaurant Tycoon 3

In Restaurant Tycoon 3, you begin as a novice restaurateur aiming to improve your eatery's rating. A higher rating lets you attract more customers, especially VIPs, to your food service. Increasing your restaurant's atmosphere is one of the easiest ways to increase its rating, since it only requires you to unlock specific decorations and music in the game.

Atmosphere pertains to the ambiance of an establishment. This guide explains how to enhance this specific aspect of your restaurant to increase your chances of attracting VIP and other key customers.

Increasing atmosphere in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Build items from certain sections to improve the atmosphere (Image via Roblox)

To improve your restaurant's atmosphere, you need to purchase and place items from specific sections in the Build Mode. These sections are part of the "Decorate" category, and have been listed as follows:

Art - This section contains wall patterns, structures, paintings, vases, and fountains.

- This section contains wall patterns, structures, paintings, vases, and fountains. Outdoor - This section contains pathways, rocks of different kinds, and other decorations.

- This section contains pathways, rocks of different kinds, and other decorations. Nature - This section is all about the purchasable flora for your eatery.

- This section is all about the purchasable flora for your eatery. Fun - This section contains an assortment of items, including slides, balloons, plushies, and a drum set.

- This section contains an assortment of items, including slides, balloons, plushies, and a drum set. Electronics - As the name suggests, this section features televisions, clocks, fans, air conditioners, and more.

Besides placing items from the aforementioned sections, the restaurant's ambiance can be increased by having over five roofs and playing music in the background. You can use the default music, the Restaurant Tycoon OST, or buy new tracks with Diamonds.

Any item that increases the restaurant's atmosphere requires Cash. To obtain this currency, simply complete the customer orders or use the latest Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes.

Why is atmosphere important in Restaurant Tycoon 3?

Atmosphere is an often overlooked factor (Image via Roblox)

Atmosphere combines with Service, Food, Expansions, and Hygiene aspects of your establishment to determine its rating. So, you'll need to be considerate of it, while also upgrading your service and expanding your restaurant.

Items related to the atmosphere aspect do not increase your kitchen's productivity in any way. As a beginner, you'll need to decide whether to spend Cash on decorations or stick with upgrading the staff or the kitchen equipment. It is recommended to focus investments on the latter, enhance the food quality and serving rate of your restaurant, and then increase its ambiance.

Given that placing atmosphere-increasing items requires space, you may need to expand your restaurant to make it hold more items. The first few expansions range from 1200 to 1800 Cash.

Also check: How to get rich in Restaurant Tycoon 3

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

How do I enter Build Mode in the game?

To enter Build Mode, click the leftmost box icon on the screen.

Is it possible to place items from the Outdoor section inside the restaurant?

Yes, you can place such items both inside and outside your restaurant.

Is it possible to increase a restaurant's atmosphere by placing the same items in it?

Yes, you can place multiple items of a particular kind, like televisions, to enhance the atmosphere.

