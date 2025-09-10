How to increase management in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Management is one of the many individual skills that you can improve in Restaurant Tycoon 3. By leveling it up, you can attract more VIP customers to your establishment and also unlock access to the Supermarket. Every upgrade associated with this skill requires Cash, so start completing orders and building up funds to progress quickly.

Ad

This guide informs you about the many ways to increase management in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Increasing management in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Upgrade your workers to increase management level (Image via Roblox)

Here are the ways to increase the management level in Restaurant Tycoon 3:

Ad

Trending

Expand your restaurant : Purchasing expansions and floor upgrades for your restaurant drastically improves your management skill.

: Purchasing expansions and floor upgrades for your restaurant drastically improves your management skill. Buy upgrades : This includes any purchases made in the Upgrades tab, such as Basic Advertising and Waiter Cart.

: This includes any purchases made in the Upgrades tab, such as Basic Advertising and Waiter Cart. Increase your restaurant's rating: Whenever your restaurant reaches a new star, you are rewarded with 5000 XP in your management skill.

To improve your establishment's rating, you'll need to increase its food, service, atmosphere, hygiene, and expansion aspects. All of them can be enhanced by diversifying the menu, placing decorations, and regularly upgrading your workers and your restaurant.

Ad

All management milestones and their rewards

Achieve these milestones for diverse benefits (Image via Roblox)

You can track your management level by opening the Milestones tab. Currently, it is capped at Level 9; reaching it gives you the Management Trophy.

Ad

Below are all the management milestones and their corresponding benefits:

Level 1 : +10% VIP Chance

: +10% VIP Chance Level 2 : +20% VIP Chance

: +20% VIP Chance Level 3 : +30% VIP Chance

: +30% VIP Chance Level 4 : Supermarket Access

: Supermarket Access Level 5 : +40% VIP Chance

: +40% VIP Chance Level 6 : +50% VIP Chance

: +50% VIP Chance Level 7 : +60% VIP Chance

: +60% VIP Chance Level 8 : Sandwich Stand Access

: Sandwich Stand Access Level 9: Management Trophy

Note that the VIP Chance doesn't stack with the benefits of previous levels. So, the highest spawn rate of these valued customers can go up to 60%.

Besides boosting the spawn rate of VIPs in your restaurant, the management skill is important because it unlocks the Supermarket. This in-game market lets you buy Sugar, Berries, Apple, and other items for boosting the price of your food.

Ad

Also check: Latest Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

What is the easiest way to increase the management skill?

The simplest way to increase this skill is by purchasing expansions for your restaurant from the Upgrades tab.

Are there any furniture that increase management?

There are no furniture or decorations that improve a player's management level.

What is the Management Trophy?

The Management Trophy is a decoration item that is awarded to those players who max out their management skill.

Ad

Does the management level progress carry forward to another save?

Yes, your management level progress is shared across all your saves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025