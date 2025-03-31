How to join Arise Crossover official Trello/Discord? Steps explored

Arise Crossover offers various helpful resources for its players to use in case they need specific info on certain aspects of the game. To this end, the game’s developers have created an official Discord server where Robloxians may enjoy conversing about the experience and its mechanics. Furthermore, detailed information on the title’s map, enemies, weapons, and other gameplay elements can be found on the official Trello board.

This guide covers the details of how to join and access the official Discord server and Trello board.

Steps to join Arise Crossover official Discord server

Official Discord server invite (Image via Discord)

You can join the official Discord server to chat with other players, join the voice chat, get updated announcements, and more. It can be a great way to resolve issues you may face while interacting with the experience. Conversely, you may advice other users regarding their problems, too.

Follow the steps listed below to join the official Discord server for this experience:

Step 1: Access the invite link for the Arise Crossover Discord server. You can find it on the game’s official Roblox page or by clicking here .

Access the invite link for the Arise Crossover Discord server. You can find it on the game’s official Roblox page or by clicking . Step 2: Once you open the invite link, hit the Accept Invite button to join the server.

Once you open the invite link, hit the button to join the server. Step 3: Next, you will be prompted to customize your experience, asking you to choose your region, platform, and notification options.

Next, you will be prompted to customize your experience, asking you to choose your region, platform, and notification options. Step 4: Wrap up the customization process by reading the rules and hitting the Finish button.

With that, you will be ready to see everything that the server has to offer, including FAQs on the game, update logs, announcements, general chat, and more.

Accessing the official Trello board

Official Trello board (Image via Trello)

The official Trello board is managed by the game’s developers. For other Robloxians, the Trello board is set to View Only mode, which means that you can explore it without making any alterations. The Trello board can be accessed by browsing through the Trello channel on the official Discord server or by clicking this link.

While you can’t join a Trello board as it is helmed solely by its creators, you can always view it without fulfilling any prerequisites. You don’t need to log into Trello or join the Discord server to view and peruse the info included on the board.

FAQs

Can anyone join the official Arise Crossover Discord server?

Yes, anyone who accepts the game’s Discord server invitation can join.

What info does the Arise Crossover Trello board include?

The game's official Trello board includes information about the game’s developers, maps, mobs, NPCs, weapons, mounts, dungeons, raids, and more.

Is the official Trello board for Arise Crossover accessible to everyone?

Yes, the official Trello board for the game can be viewed by anyone without any restrictions.

