How to join the official Plants Vs Brainrots Discord server

Plants Vs Brainrots is a fusion of farming simulator, tower defense, and brainrot-style experiences, where you must use Plants to defeat and recruit Brainrots. The game has a roster of various Plants and Brainrots that you must be aware of to maximize your earnings. Having access to the official Discord server can help you keep track of shop stocks, stay abreast of the game’s updates, and partake in trading. You can optionally choose to get a notification whenever certain items are available in the in-game shop as well.

This guide will help you join the game's official Discord server and provide a quick look at the official resources for the experience.

Joining the official Plants Vs Brainrots Discord server

Official Discord invite (Image via Discord)

Joining the official Discord server for the title is straightforward enough. All you need is a link to the invite, which is provided on the game’s Roblox page. Follow the steps below to learn how to join the Discord server:

Use this link to access the game’s Roblox page or use the built-in search feature in the Roblox Player app to find it.

to access the game’s Roblox page or use the built-in search feature in the Roblox Player app to find it. Scroll down to find the link to the official Discord server. This link doubles as an invite to the server, so all you need to do is click it. Alternatively, you can use this link to the invite directly.

to the invite directly. Hit the Accept Invite button to join the Discord server and start the onboarding process.

button to join the Discord server and start the onboarding process. In the resulting menu, choose the notifications you’d like to receive or use the Skip button to move past the process. Next, you can opt into the Plant stock you would like to receive a notification for, and hit the Finish button.

With that, you will have access to the different channels on the game’s official Discord server.

Looking to get started on Plants Vs Brainrots? Our beginner’s guide can help you learn the ropes of the experience.

Other official Plants Vs Brainrots links

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Discord server, there is one other official link that you can use as a helpful resource: the official X link. This link redirects you to the X handle of Denis, one of the owners of the game. While their posts are sporadic, you can follow Denis for news on the game’s performance on Roblox.

Currently, there is no official YouTube or Trello link for the game, both of which can be quite useful for players. YouTube channels helmed by Roblox developers typically tease upcoming content via short clips and trailers, while Roblox-focused Trello boards serve as detailed databases for games. Both of these resources may still be released in the future, but so far, their existence remains uncertain.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I access the official Plants Vs Brainrots Discord server?

You can join the official Discord server for the game by accepting the invite on its official Roblox page.

Does Plants Vs Brainrots have an official X handle?

As of this writing, the only X account directly affiliated with the game is that of Denis, one of the game’s owners.

Does Plants Vs Brainrots have an official Trello board?

Currently, the game does not have an official Trello board.

