How to do Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards

Anime Vanguards is a fun Roblox experience in which you can summon your favorite anime character and use them as units to defend your base as you fight iconic enemies. Among the various game modes, some might have heard of the Legend Stages. These special stages require you to complete certain steps before you can access them.

This article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to find and unlock the Legend Stages in the game, and what you just do to secure victory when playing them.

A brief guide to Anime Vanguards' Legend Stages

Trending

You can access this game mode from this area (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Legend Stages are special game modes you can unlock after completing specific Story Mode arcs. Currently, the game has six Legend Stages that you can unlock. Hence, you must complete all the following Story Mode stages:

Sand Village

Double Dungeon

Shibuya Aftermath

Golden Castle

Kuinshi Palace

Land of the Gods

Once you complete all the stages of these chapters, the Legend Mode for them will be unlocked. To check which Legend Modes you can access, head over to the Play area in the main lobby and pick one of the doors to enter the Void. Next, click on Legend Stages at the bottom of the screen (right next to the Story Stages option).

You unlock a new Legend Stage when you complete the Story Mode (Image via Roblox)

You can click on the Legend Stage chapter that you have unlocked and have access to, and start the game. Note that, unlike the regular Story Mode chapters, you cannot pick the difficulty for this game mode. It will always run on the Nightmare difficulty, making it quite a challenge.

Also check: How to get Toji in Anime Vanguards

What happens in the Legend Stage matches?

You need to pick one of the cards (Image via Roblox)

The Legend Stage comprises 15 waves, where the last one is a boss fight. While this is similar to the regular game mode, the difficulty is comparatively quite high. The waves are a mix of regular and fast enemies, along with NPCs with multiple shields. Hence, if you lack powerful units in your deck, you will lose the match quite quickly.

This is also because when starting a Legend Stage match, you must pick one of the starter cards that gives your enemies a certain boost. This further increases the difficulty.

Completing all 15 waves ensures victory (Image via Roblox)

This is why we do not recommend low-level players attempt the Legend Stages, since it will only waste their time and put a dent in their stats. Instead, they should focus on completing all the Story Mode stages in both regular and nightmare difficulties, increasing their level, obtaining powerful units, and upgrading them.

This will give them an edge when attempting the much more challenging game mode.

Also check: Anime Vanguards Prison Chair quest guide

FAQs about Anime Vanguards

How many Legend Stages are in Anime Vanguards?

Currently, the game has five Legend Stages.

Does Planet Namek have a Legend Stage in Anime Vanguards?

No, this chapter doesn't have a Legend Stage.

Can you switch the difficulty of Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards?

No, the difficulty is set to Nightmare and cannot be changed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024