How to do Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards

Anime Vanguards is a fun Roblox experience in which you can summon your favorite anime character and use them as units to defend your base as you fight iconic enemies. Among the various game modes, some might have heard of the Legend Stages. These special stages require you to complete certain steps before you can access them.
This article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to find and unlock the Legend Stages in the game, and what you just do to secure victory when playing them.
A brief guide to Anime Vanguards' Legend Stages
As stated, the Legend Stages are special game modes you can unlock after completing specific Story Mode arcs. Currently, the game has six Legend Stages that you can unlock. Hence, you must complete all the following Story Mode stages:
- Sand Village
- Double Dungeon
- Shibuya Aftermath
- Golden Castle
- Kuinshi Palace
- Land of the Gods
Once you complete all the stages of these chapters, the Legend Mode for them will be unlocked. To check which Legend Modes you can access, head over to the Play area in the main lobby and pick one of the doors to enter the Void. Next, click on Legend Stages at the bottom of the screen (right next to the Story Stages option).
You can click on the Legend Stage chapter that you have unlocked and have access to, and start the game. Note that, unlike the regular Story Mode chapters, you cannot pick the difficulty for this game mode. It will always run on the Nightmare difficulty, making it quite a challenge.
What happens in the Legend Stage matches?
The Legend Stage comprises 15 waves, where the last one is a boss fight. While this is similar to the regular game mode, the difficulty is comparatively quite high. The waves are a mix of regular and fast enemies, along with NPCs with multiple shields. Hence, if you lack powerful units in your deck, you will lose the match quite quickly.
This is also because when starting a Legend Stage match, you must pick one of the starter cards that gives your enemies a certain boost. This further increases the difficulty.
This is why we do not recommend low-level players attempt the Legend Stages, since it will only waste their time and put a dent in their stats. Instead, they should focus on completing all the Story Mode stages in both regular and nightmare difficulties, increasing their level, obtaining powerful units, and upgrading them.
This will give them an edge when attempting the much more challenging game mode.
FAQs about Anime Vanguards
How many Legend Stages are in Anime Vanguards?
Currently, the game has five Legend Stages.
Does Planet Namek have a Legend Stage in Anime Vanguards?
No, this chapter doesn't have a Legend Stage.
Can you switch the difficulty of Legend Stages in Anime Vanguards?
No, the difficulty is set to Nightmare and cannot be changed.
