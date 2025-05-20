How long does Blood Moon last in Grow a Garden?

On May 17, 2025, Grow a Garden added the Blood Moon event, which triggers unique effects in your crops for as long as it remains active. When it initiates, the Blood Moon applies the Bloodlit Mutation to the plants on your farm, quadrupling their value. This event has a chance to appear during the in-game night, and it will last for 15 minutes at a time.

Let’s explore the Blood Moon event in detail.

Overview and duration of the Blood Moon event in Grow a Garden

The Blood Moon event (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon event in Grow a Garden is a nighttime-specific occurrence that has a 33% chance to appear each time night falls in the game. It extends the duration of the night by five minutes, making it last 15 minutes as opposed to the 10 minutes of the standard night.

Since nighttime triggers once per hour, you are likely to encounter the Blood Moon roughly every three hours. Its specialty is to apply the Bloodlit Mutation to crops at random, transforming them into Bloodlit Fruits and amplifying their selling values. When paired with high-rarity crops like the Beanstalk or Mushroom, you are liable to earn millions of Sheckles within a very short amount of time.

Blood Moon Shop

A Bloodlit Fruit (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon Shop is an event-exclusive shop that gives you a chance to earn some of the rarest and most valuable items in the game. This store makes use of Sheckles, so you don’t necessarily have to make use of the Bloodlit Mutation to get these items.

Its stock includes new Eggs, crates, Seeds, Pets, and gear, all of which are listed below:

Blood Owl: 60 million Sheckles

60 million Sheckles Night Egg: 25 million Sheckles

25 million Sheckles Blood Hedgehog: 23 million Sheckles

23 million Sheckles Blood Kiwi: 20 million Sheckles

20 million Sheckles Star Caller: 12 million Sheckles

12 million Sheckles Mysterious Crate: 10 million Sheckles

10 million Sheckles Night Seed Pack: 10 million Sheckles

10 million Sheckles Moon Melon: 500,000 Sheckles

500,000 Sheckles Blood Banana: 200,000 Sheckles

FAQs

What is the duration of the Blood Moon in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Moon lasts for 15 minutes, during which it has a chance to apply the Bloodlit Mutation to your crops.

When was the Blood Moon event added to Grow a Garden?

The Blood Moon event was added to the game on May 17, 2025.

What is the most valuable item in the Blood Moon shop in Grow a Garden?

The most valuable Blood Moon Shop item is the Blood Owl Pet, which is one of the most powerful Pets in the game.

