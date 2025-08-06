How to make a Divine Donut in Grow a Garden

In the Grow a Garden Cooking Event, Divine food items are the second-highest in rarity behind Prismatic. The Donut has a Divine-rarity variant, and can be made by following specific recipes to open the doors for a better chance at receiving some of the rarest freebies. You can potentially receive prizes like Food Crates, Mochi Mouse Pet, Mutation Spray Fried, and more.

Let’s take a look at every recipe to make a Divine Donut in Grow a Garden.

All recipes for the Divine Donut in Grow a Garden

Cooking Rewards list (Image via Roblox)

Four recipes result in the creation of a Divine Donut. When Chris P - the event NPC - demands a Donut, you can bring the ingredients shared below to craft one.

Here, you will find every Divine Donut recipe, along with where to find the ingredients.

Recipe no. 1

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

You need a Banana Fruit and any two Prismatic Fruits. This recipe does not demand anything specific; if you have a Prismatic species on the farm, its harvest will work just fine. If you don’t have one, you may want to keep an eye on the Seed Shop to buy one.

The most common Prismatic species is the Beanstalk, the Seed of which has a 0.48% chance of appearing in the Seed Shop stock. It can be purchased for 10 million Sheckles or 715 Robux. As for Banana, you can buy it in the Seed Shop for 7,000 Sheckles at a 2.5% spawn rate.

Recipe no. 2

The second recipe calls for a Sugarglaze Fruit, along with two Prismatic Fruits. The Sugarglaze Seed is available from the Gourmet Seed Pack, which can be acquired through the Cooking Event Rewards.

Recipe no. 3

You need a Corn Fruit, along with three Prismatic Fruits. The Corn Seed is available in the Seed Shop at a 17% spawn rate for 1,300 Sheckles.

There is a secondary stipulation to the Prismatic Fruits - one of them must belong to the Sweet category. The Elder Strawberry is a good option for this, which can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 70 million Sheckles, provided it appears in the shop stock.

Recipe no. 4

The final recipe requires you to collect three Sugar Apples, one Taco Fern, and one Sugarglaze. Here’s where you can find their Seeds:

Sugarglaze: 0.34% chance of being available at the Seed Shop for 25 million Sheckles.

Taco Fern: Available in the Prismatic tier of the Cooking Rewards.

You can view a list of all Prismatic recipes in the Cooking Event here.

FAQs

What is the easiest way of making a Divine Donut in Grow a Garden?

The easiest way of making a Divine Donut involves bringing a Banana and two Prismatic Fruits to the Cooking Pot.

What are the different rarities of Donuts in Grow a Garden?

You can make Donuts belonging to the Common, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic rarities.

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, you can play the title for free at no premium cost.

