How to make and join a party in Ninja Time

Ninja Time has a built-in party system where you can join a group of friends or fellow Robloxians in a session of cooperative gameplay. This requires you to make use of the game’s Invite and Join features, which can be accessed easily from its menu. You only need to type in the name of the desired player in this menu to send an invite. Joining is as easy as accepting their invite.

This guide explains how to make and join a party to start your cooperative journey through the game world.

Making a party in Ninja Time

Create a Party (Image via Roblox)

Making a party is fairly simple in this title, only requiring you to open the Extra section of the menu. Hit 'M' on your keyboard to open the Menu and pick Extra to access the Party feature. Upon clicking the Party button, you will be prompted to create a party for you and your friends.

Enter the name to form the party and type in the name of your friend once more to send them an invite. Once they accept your invitation, your buddy will have joined the group and you can begin exploring the world together. You can add more members to the team via the same method.

The formed party can leave at any time using the Leave option. This will not disband the group; instead, it will separate you from the rest of the team, allowing you to play the game on your own.

Joining a party in Ninja Time

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

You can join any party in the game as long as you receive an invite. Party invitations show up under the radar and quest trackers, located on the right side of the screen. Hit the Accept button to join the party and get in on the fun with other players.

During cooperative play, everything you encounter is considered to be a part of regular progression for you. This means that when you return to play on your own, the progress you made with friends will not be lost. Because of this, you can get far ahead of the game’s difficulty curve and trivialize certain areas of the world.

FAQs

How to make a party in Ninja Time

You can access the party creation feature from the Extra section of the menu, which can be opened by pressing M on the keyboard.

Is it possible to leave a party at any time in Ninja Time?

Yes, you can leave a party at any time using the on-screen Leave button.

Is friendly fire on in cooperative play in Ninja Time?

No, friendly fire is disabled in cooperative gameplay.

