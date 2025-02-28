Ninja Time Investigating the Bridge quest guide

Ninja Time abundantly features quests as an action RPG, and a tricky mission you’re likely to encounter early on is Investigating the Bridge. This questline is unique, in that it doesn’t point you in any direction aside from stating the objectives. Because of this, you must either be well-versed in the locations of NPCs in the open world or run into them by chance.

Not to worry though, as we have crafted a guide to help you finish this mission with ease. Read through this article to understand what the Investigating the Bridge quest requires of you and how to complete it.

Complete guide to Investigating the Bridge quest in Ninja Time

In-game title screen (Image via Roblox)

There are three steps to complete the Investigating the Bridge mission:

Find the Informant Yamako.

Defeat the Hat boss at Kibuto’s Bridge.

Reach the end of the Snake Lair and defeat Snake.

Since the open world of this experience is vast and easy to get lost in, it can be quite difficult to reach these objectives. It’s made particularly challenging by the complete lack of quest markers. However, once you do find your way to these objectives, completing them is straightforward, as illustrated below.

Step 1: Getting to Yamako the Informant

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Informant is located close to Leaf Village, behind the hills. Reaching them is fairly straightforward: simply follow the potion icon on the screen. You can use a mount to speed up the trek to their location, allowing you to reach them in minutes.

Once you find them, speak to them and accept one of their side quests. You are required to finish one of these missions; it doesn’t matter which you choose to complete. Once you are done, return to the Informant and accept the quest to defeat the Hat boss.

Step 2: Reaching Kibuto’s Bridge

Exploring Leaf Village (Image via Roblox)

The Hat boss is located on Kibuto’s Bridge, which is a small distance away from the Informant. To reach it, move in the opposite direction to the Leaf Village, following the path in the valley.

Once you find Kibuto’s Bridge, you will spot the Hat boss nearby. This is a fairly simple enemy that goes down very quickly, so long as you time your dodges correctly. After defeating it, you can proceed to the Snake Lair.

Step 3: The Snake Lair

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Snake Lair takes the form of a labyrinth, which you must navigate to reach the final boss of the dungeon: Snake. Simply enter the maze, take the first left, then the first right, and continue following the path until you reach the boss room.

Snake is a formidable opponent that may require considerable effort to defeat, depending on your power level. Keep an eye on his attack patterns and strike him whenever he leaves himself open. Continue to whittle his HP down until he is defeated to complete the quest and receive your rewards.

The following items have a chance to drop once Snake is defeated:

Snake’s Rope: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Snake’s Clothing: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Snake’s Sword: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Chi Essence: 25% drop chance

FAQs

How to find Yamako the Informant in Ninja Time

Yamako the Informant spawns a short distance from Leaf Village, found by following the Potion icon on the HUD.

What rewards does the Snake boss drop in Ninja Time?

Snake has a chance to drop Snake's Rope, Snake’s Clothing, Snake’s Sword, and Chi Essence upon defeat.

Is Ninja Time available for free?

Yes, you can access and play through Ninja Time without having to pay any Robux.

