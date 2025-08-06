How to make a Waffle in Grow a Garden

The Cooking Event in Grow a Garden is in full swing, and one of the food items you can cook up is the Waffle. This staple breakfast dish can be given to Chris P, the NPC in the event area, to receive various freebies in return. It is also one of the easier recipes to execute, only requiring some of the most common Fruits available in the game.
As such, the Waffle is a great way to try and farm rewards from the Cooking Event. This article lists all Waffle recipes currently available in the game as part of the event.
All recipes to make Waffles in Grow a Garden
In Grow a Garden, you can make Waffles in five rarities: Common, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic. This gives you a broad range of recipes to try out when Chris P, the NPC, craves one. The recipes don’t demand specific Mutations either, so you can bring any harvest from the required species to cook up a waffle.
Use the following recipes to craft a Waffle at the Cooking Pot whenever you spot Chris P request one.
Common
Common Waffles can be made with one Pumpkin and one Watermelon Fruit each. Alternatively, you can make use of one Strawberry and one Coconut Fruit each. Here’s where you can get their Seeds:
- Pumpkin: 10% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 3,000 Sheckles
- Watermelon: 13% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 2,500 Sheckles
- Strawberry: Always available in the Seed Shop for 50 Sheckles
- Coconut: 2% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 6,000 Sheckles
Legendary
You need one each of Coconut, Apple, Dragon Fruit, and Mango to craft a Legendary Waffle. Here’s where you can find their respective Seeds:
- Apple: 17% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 3,250 Sheckles
- Dragon Fruit: 2% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 50,000 Sheckles
- Mango: 1% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 100,000 Sheckles
Mythical
There are three recipes that result in Mythical Waffles. The first and easiest of them is to use a Coconut and a Pineapple Fruit in the Cooking Pot. Alternatively, you can use a Coconut and a Sugarglaze for a Mythical Waffle.
Lastly, you need one Fruit each of Grape, Coconut, Dragon Fruit, Cactus, and Peach to complete the recipe. This recipe is a little more involved than the rest, so we advise against using it if your aim is to optimize the Cooking Event reward grind.
- Pineapple: 2.5% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 7,500 Sheckles
- Sugarglaze: Exclusive to the Gourmet Seed Pack
- Grape: 1% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 850,000 Sheckles
- Cactus: 3.33% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 15,000 Sheckles
- Peach: Exclusive to the Normal Seed Pack
Divine
You can make a Divine Waffle using a Sugar Apple and a Coconut Fruit. The other way to make a Divine Waffle is one Fruit each of Corn and Crown Melon, as well as three Sugar Apples.
- Sugar Apple: 0.34% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles
- Corn: 17% chance for the Seed to be available in the Seed Shop for 1,300 Sheckles
- Crown Melon: Exclusive to the Gourmet Seed Pack
Prismatic
The highest rarity of Waffles can be crafted with a Sugar Apple, a Coconut, and three Bone Blossoms. You may substitute Coconut with Sugarglaze if you have the latter more readily available.
- Bone Blossoms: No longer available normally; can only be used if you already have the plant on your farm. Alternatively, certain Pets have a very low chance of stealing its Seed (Red Fox) or randomly bringing the Seed to you (Snail, Golden Lab, etc.).
You can find a list of all Prismatic recipes in Grow a Garden by clicking here.
FAQs
How to make a Prismatic Waffle in Grow a Garden
Prismatic Waffles can be made using a Sugar Apple, a Coconut (or Sugarglaze), and three Bone Blossoms.
What is a Waffle used for in Grow a Garden?
Waffles are used as an exchange Token, which can be submitted when Chris P, the featured NPC of the Cooking Event, requests it.
When did the Cooking Event start in Grow a Garden?
The Grow a Garden Cooking Event started on August 2, 2025.
