How to master Roblox Rivals

Roblox Rivals is a fast-paced shooter where you can challenge other players for a 1v1 or 5v5 fight. The winning conditions in this game are simple - the first player to win five rounds is victorious. As you keep playing matches, you will eventually face opponents with high skills. This can cause some trouble if you are new to this game or even genre.

If you want to catch up soon and master Roblox Rivals then this guide is all you need. We have mentioned some tips that can help you become a pro player in no time.

Tips to become a pro in Roblox Rivals

Find your perfect sensitivity

Change camera sensitivity to aim precisely (Image via Roblox)

It is a no-brainer that you need to be comfortable with your sensitivity settings for playing any FPS game. If you are struggling with your current sensitivity, simply change it. You don't need to wait to get accustomed to your existing settings. Instead, you should tweak and experiment until you find your perfect combination.

Besides sensitivity, your crosshair plays a big role in your performance too. Since it is what you are going to follow on the screen, make sure it is visible to your eyes. Select a crosshair that lets you aim right on the button.

Customize your loadout efficiently

Customize crosshair for better aiming (Image via Roblox)

Once you are in the big leagues, you will have to depend on every equipment in your loadout. Apart from your favorite primary weapon, you will have to carry a handgun, a melee weapon, and a throwable. Ensure that these secondary weapons are capable of saving you when you are out of ammo. You can use the following combination of secondary weapons for better gameplay:

UZI: Use its quick-fire ability to eliminate your opponent if they're already low on health.

Use its quick-fire ability to eliminate your opponent if they're already low on health. Trowel: You can use its brick-building ability to create a shield and take cover.

You can use its brick-building ability to create a shield and take cover. Grenade: Throw it to damage your opponent or use it to launch yourself in the air.

Also Check: Roblox Rivals Codes

Practice movement techniques

Move quickly to avoid getting hit

A major problem that often puts a player in the back seat is their slower movement. You can always head to the shooting range and practice to move as fast as possible on the field. This includes practicing shooting while sliding, jumping, and running. To confuse your enemy, you can also use a grenade to launch yourself into the air and attack them.

It is equally important to predict your shots on maps like Arena, Big Arena, etc. On such maps, there are numerous spots to take cover and your enemy can show up from anywhere. If you are confident, you can predict and start pre-firing to damage your opponent before they hit you.

Aim for the head

Damage caused on torso vs head (Image via Roblox)

In case you are new to this genre, hitting on the head does more damage than on any other body part. While most players aim for the torso, you should try to connect a few shots on the head. This will help you reduce your opponent's health faster and win the round.

Practice close combat

Practice melee weapons for close combat (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will find yourself in a situation where you and your opponent are close to one another. In such conditions, it becomes extremely difficult to shoot an opponent. That is why, practicing close combat is important. You can either move away quickly and shoot or use a melee weapon to deal damage.

FAQs

Is it safe to use hacks and exploits in Roblox Rivals?

No, this game has an anti-cheat that instantly identifies and bans users from doing suspicious activities.

What is the best weapon to use in Roblox Rivals?

An assault rifle is certainly the best weapon to use in this game.

How many weapons does Roblox Rivals have?

This game features a decent list of 23 weapons across three categories, as well as seven throwables.

