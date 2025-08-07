How to melt ice in 99 Nights in the Forest

99 Nights in the Forest introduced the Snow Biome, an icy area where materials and valuables are usually encased in blocks of ice. These ice blocks don’t thaw on their own, necessitating intervention on your part. With some elbow grease and a decent axe, you can break your way through the ice and collect the treasure for yourself.

This guide will give you a quick overview of melting ice blocks in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Melting ice in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Snow Biome introduction (Image via Roblox)

Rewards in the Snow Biome are often found encased in ice. Melting such blocks is a matter of using an axe and repeatedly swinging it at them. This works for every icy casing on the map, including the massive frozen pillar in the Ice Temple.

Using an axe to thaw ice does have a consequence that can potentially be fatal if you’re not careful. The effort of swinging the axe will cause your core temperature to drop, making you more susceptible to the cold weather. If your core temperature drops excessively, your movement speed will be reduced, and you will no longer be able to sprint. So, be sure to wear warm clothing to ward off these negative effects and remain fleet-footed when facing danger.

The best way to thaw ice is to use the Ice Axe, a tool tailor-made for melting ice without any of the side effects that accompany its regular counterparts. This tool can also be used on the frozen beam in the Ice Temple, allowing you to access the prizes inside effortlessly. It melts ice notably faster than standard axes as well, further incentivizing seeking it out early in your playthrough.

Use our guide on warm clothing to maintain your core temperature in the Snow Biome with ease.

Getting the Ice Axe

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Ice Axe is a random drop from Ice Chests found in the Snow Biome. It isn’t tied to any specific chests or spawn points, which makes its acquisition an RNG-reliant prospect. The best way to get it is to try to loot every Ice Chest you come across in your journey across the snowy lands.

Its primary purpose is to chop down trees and melt ice, but it can be used on enemies as well. When used on foes, the Ice Axe applies a chill effect that reduces the target’s movement speed. While its damage rating is low, it can impede the enemy's movement sufficiently to create an escape window.

FAQs

What is the best way to melt ice in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The best way to melt ice blocks is to use the Ice Axe.

How to get the Ice Axe in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Ice Axe is a random drop from chests found in the Snow Biome.

Can a normal axe be used to melt ice in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can use a normal axe to melt ice, but it will cause your core temperature to drop, reducing your movement speed and disabling sprinting.

