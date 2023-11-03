How to obtain the Dragon Trident in Roblox Blox Fruits

Ahoy, fellow adventurers of the sea! If you've set your sights on wielding the mighty Dragon Trident in Roblox Blox Fruits, you've come to the right place. This rare and powerful weapon, used by the keeper of tides, controls water with the might of a dragon. However, obtaining it can sometimes prove to be difficult.

This guide walks you through the ins and outs of obtaining the Dragon Trident.

Unleash the power of the Dragon Trident in Roblox Blox Fruits

The Dragon Trident: Obtaining and upgrading it in Roblox Blox Fruits

To obtain the Dragon Trident in Roblox Blox Fruits, you have to face off against the formidable Tide Keeper, guardian of the Forgotten Island in the Second Sea. After completing a battle with him, you'll have a 10% chance of obtaining this legendary weapon. If you don't get it the first time, keep at it, and the Trident will be yours in no time because the chances go up every time the Tide Keeper doesn't drop it.

Once you've secured the Dragon Trident, it is time to upgrade its power. Head over to the trusty Blacksmith, who'll help you unlock even greater potential hidden within the weapon. With each upgrade, you'll see a significant boost in the Trident's capabilities, allowing you to face even tougher challenges on the high seas.

Dragon Trident abilities in Roblox Blox Fruits

1) Z-Key: Sea Dragon Fury (requires 150 Mastery)

You can unleash the fury of the sea dragon with this devastating move. The Trident-wielding user can project a massive beam of water, complete with a fearsome dragon's head, straight at their cursor's direction. This powerful attack not only inflicts substantial damage but also pushes enemies away.

It's a great trick to have in the bag for clearing the deck when you find yourself surrounded. However, you have to keep in mind that the knockback is fierce.

Pros:

This move can break Instinct.

It is very easy to hit.

It has a very high knockback.

Cons:

The high knockback can sometimes be a double-edged sword.

It only breaks Instinct if aimed correctly.

2) X-Key: Water Dragon Shower (requires 350 Mastery)

With this move, the Trident user swings the weapon, releasing a massive wave of water that forms a swirling sphere. Enemies caught in its grasp will find themselves briefly trapped and damaged. It's a powerful close-range attack, ideal for dealing with foes up close and personal. However, remember that the stun effect won't lock enemies in place, allowing them some movement.

Pros:

It can break Instinct.

It can stun enemies.

Cons:

It has a very short range.

It does not place lock-stun on the enemy, which allows enemy movement.

Fun trivia about the Dragon Trident in Roblox Blox Fruits

As bonus trivia, the Dragon Trident made its debut in Blox Fruits with Update 14 and added a new dimension to the arsenal of sea-faring adventurers. Become a true force to be reckoned with on the high seas by unlocking and mastering the weapon.

If you enjoyed what you just finished reading, you should head over to the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for more such information. If you want to stay updated and get the latest news about the happenings in the Roblox Metaverse, you can bookmark the webpage so that you can return when you need to.