How to open a Gibbon Box in Adopt Me

A core part of Adopt Me’s Gibbon Fairground is the Gibbon Box, a gacha-style system that grants you a random item each time you open one. Available in Standard and Premium options, Gibbon Boxes include items required to trade the standard Gibbon for one of the four different Gibbon variants. You can also potentially acquire the Legendary Influencer Gibbon by opening these loot crates.
Here’s how to open the two types of Gibbon Boxes and a list of all the items available in their reward pool.
About Gibbon Boxes in Adopt Me
Gibbon Boxes are available in the Gibbon Fairground event area, located directly opposite the entrance. These were added with the event on May 16, 2025, and will remain active until May 29, 2025. Once they expire, they will no longer be available, and their contents will become inaccessible.
As mentioned, they come in Standard and Premium types. The Standard option can be purchased for 300 Bucks, making it the easily accessible version. In contrast, the Premium option is exclusively available for 100 Robux.
There is no difference in the item pools of the two Gibbon Box versions; only the drop rates differ. The Standard Box includes Common and Uncommon items and has generally lower rates for high-rarity items. Its Premium counterpart omits the low-rarity rewards entirely, which, in turn, boosts the odds of getting rarer prizes.
Gibbon Box contents
Gibbon Boxes include one Legendary Pet, various ingredients required for trading in the Fairground, food items, and props. Each prize rarity is assigned a cumulative drop rate, which means that the odds of getting a certain item are a fraction of the rate assigned to its rarity.
For instance, the acquisition chance of the Common rarity is 45%, but the odds of getting the Common Bunting Leash specifically are 22.5%.
Here are the cumulative drop rates of different rarities in Gibbon Boxes:
Listed below are all the items found in Gibbon Boxes:
- Common Cinnamon Roasted Almonds
- Common Bunting Leash
- Uncommon Bubble Wand
- Uncommon Circus Tent Propeller
- Uncommon Paper Plane Throw Toy
- Rare Ring of Fire Throwing Disc
- Rare Whistle Necklace
- Rare Fire Hose Scarf
- Ultra Rare Pluboneium Chew Toy
- Ultra Rare Spinning Teacup Vehicle
- Ultra Rare Folded Paper Wings
- Legendary Hero Mask
- Legendary Influencer Gibbon
FAQs
How much does a Standard Gibbon Box cost in Adopt Me?
The Standard Gibbon Box costs 300 Bucks and is available without requiring any premium investment.
How many items are in the Gibbon Box pool in Adopt Me?
The Gibbon Box prize pool includes a total of 13 unique items.
Is Adopt Me available for free?
Yes, the game can be played for no mandatory Robux charges, making it a free-to-play experience.
