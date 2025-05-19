How to play 100 Players Musical Chairs

100 Players Musical Chairs is one of the platform's most popular newly released party games on the platform. It brings the classic musical chairs concept, dials it up a notch with a touch of Roblox magic. It has a simple premise, features competitive gameplay, and has captured the attention of thousands in a short period.

This guide will teach you everything you need to know to start playing and winning in this chaotic yet fun game.

A beginner's guide to 100 Players Musical Chairs

Getting started

The waiting area in 100 Players Musical Chairs (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the game, you wil find yourself in a lobby area where youcan roam around, collect coins, complete an obby to kill some time, and prepare for the upcoming rounds. Once the game commences, all participants are teleported to the main arena — in the center of the island.

The central area is then set up with a specific number of chairs arranged in a circle or line. The number of chairs is always one less than the number of players, ensuring that at least one player will be eliminated each round.

Primary Gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from 100 Players Musical Chairs (Image via Roblox)

Once the game starts, all players will be spun on a red-colored platform as a random song is played in the background, and as soon as the music stops, you have to rush toward the center and grab a seat before all of them get occupied. The game's premise is the same as a game of musical chairs in real life. However, there are a few different things, which we'll get into later.

Grab easy wins in 100 Players Musical Chairs (Image via Roblox)

If you're able to successfully outsmart all 99 players and are the last one standing, you'll be rewarded with a truckload of coins, which can be used to purchase power-ups, costumes, and much more! Moreover, as you start racking up more and more wins, you'll get a step closer to occupying a slot on the coveted leaderboard.

Understanding gameplay mechanics

It's crucial to understand the power-ups in 100 Players Musical Chairs (Image via Roblox)

The game also features interesting mechanics, such as power-ups, which we spoke of earlier in this guide. They can be purchased with the coins you've amassed before each game (not each round), and they can be of huge help in certain scenarios.

The most useful power-ups are the Immunity Potion that lets you live through a round when used if you fail to find a chair, the Chair Laser that lets you disintegrate chairs from existence to sabotage other players, and the Teleporter Gun that lets you switch places with anyone you shoot to turn the tide of the match if used wisely.

In-game currency and the in-game shop

Check out the gamepasses in 100 Players Musical Chairs (Image via Roblox)

The best way to amass coins is by hopping around the map during intervals and collecting coins, even though the amount of coins collected may not be much, it's by far the easiest way in the game.

The second way is by winning rounds. It is second simply because newbies may have some trouble getting used to the numerous mechanics and therefore, winning rounds.

The in-game shop also features gamepasses, which can double the amount of coins you collect and win after each round for R$299 Robux. You can also directly purchase coins by pressing down on the top-right corner to open a drop-down menu. Here, you can simply purchase coins in exchange for Robux.

FAQs about 100 Players Musical Chairs

Is there a way to know when the music will stop?

There is no fixed timer, so the music stops at random intervals. Stay alert and be ready to move as soon as it ends. Some players keep their volume high to react instantly to the silence.

Why do some players seem invisible or hard to see?

Some players use small outfits like rat costumes to make themselves less visible, which can make it hard to tell if a chair is taken. This is controversial and considered unfair by many players.

Can you play 100 Players Musical Chairs on mobile?

Yes, the game is available on mobile, but PC players often have an advantage due to better controls. If you're on mobile, zoom out and use a third-person view for better chair visibility and faster reactions.

