How to play Dragon Ball Online Generations

Dragon Ball Online Generations is an action RPG where you play as a fighter in the world of the anime and manga series, Dragon Ball. This experience features an intricate combo-based battle system where you partake in explosive combat to earn EXP and gain strength. With new transformations to achieve and techniques to unlock, this title puts your fighting skills to the test against formidable opponents.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Dragon Ball Online Generations, giving you a rundown of its core mechanics and gameplay loop.

An overview of Dragon Ball Online Generations

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Ball Online Generations lets you embody a fighter from the various races seen in the source material. To start, you can create a custom character belonging to one of many playable races. The character creation menu gives you control over every aesthetic and passive aspect of the avatar.

Once you finish customizing your avatar, proceed to the Training Room or join the open-world server. The Training Room walks you through the basics of combat, giving you detailed tutorials ranging from movement to combos and teleportation. Completing the different training modules earns you extra resources as well, making it a worthwhile investment of your time.

After finishing the tutorial, you can venture into the open world populated by a cast of colorful characters and enemies. It includes NPCs who provide you with various quests and reward you with Zeni and XP for completing them. With enough XP, you can level up and invest skill points into the Health, Agility, Ki Control, Physical Damage, and Ki Damage stats.

Once sufficiently experienced and leveled, you can access the game’s PvP mode, where you can duke it out with fellow Robloxians. Test your skills in this Dragon Ball simulator's battle system and prevail to prove your strength.

Featured gameplay elements

Avatar Customization

Character customization menu (Image via Roblox)

The avatar customization system is presented to you at the very beginning of the experience, giving you the following options to choose from:

Race

Body Type

Hair Type

Face Type

Skin Color

Ki Color

Clothing Color

Gender

Every option other than Race is purely cosmetic, so you won’t have to worry much about a certain body type affecting your overall stats.

However, your choice of Race affects your Health, Agility, Ki Control, Physical Damage, and Ki Damage multipliers, impacting the stat increases per skill point invested. Saiyans, for example, offer higher Physical and Ki Damage numbers, while their Agility is relatively lacking.

Here are the different playable clans to choose from in Dragon Ball Online Generations:

Saiyan

Human

Namekian

Majin

Frost Demon

Android

Bio-Android

Demon

Kai

Bojack

Yardratian

Kanassan

Half-Saiyan

Tuffle

Controls

Exploring the open world (Image via Roblox)

This experience has a laundry list of controls and combos, which is where the meat of the game is. Mastering the basics of combat is required to prevail in battle, which is another reason why it’s best to go through the tutorial at least once. You can also practice these button combinations in the Training Room, should you need to brush up on the fundamentals.

Here are the controls for Dragon Ball Online Generations:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Double Jump: Spacebar (double tap)

Spacebar (double tap) Sprint: Left Shift (while grounded)

Left Shift (while grounded) Dash: W, S, A, D (double tap)

W, S, A, D (double tap) Toggle Flight: Hold the Spacebar (after a double jump)

Hold the Spacebar (after a double jump) Ascend: Spacebar (hold while in flight)

Spacebar (hold while in flight) Descend: Left Ctrl (hold while in flight)

Left Ctrl (hold while in flight) Snap Vanish: X (while moving)

X (while moving) Flight Boost: Left Shift (while flying)

Left Shift (while flying) Basic Combo: Left Mouse Button (continue tapping for more hits)

Left Mouse Button (continue tapping for more hits) Combo finisher: Right Mouse Button (after Basic Combo hits)

Right Mouse Button (after Basic Combo hits) Ki Blast: F

F Guard: R

R Knockback Strike: Left Mouse Button (hold)

Left Mouse Button (hold) Meteor Dash: Left Mouse Button (while using a Flight Boost or Dash)

Left Mouse Button (while using a Flight Boost or Dash) Grapple: Left Mouse Button (while holding guard)

Left Mouse Button (while holding guard) Defense Break: Right Mouse Button (while holding guard)

Right Mouse Button (while holding guard) Snap Chase: X (after Knockback Strike)

X (after Knockback Strike) Charge Ki: Left Shift

Left Shift Super Attacks: Number keys 1-6

Number keys 1-6 Attack Cancel: Z

Z Power-Up Skill: T

T Max Power Mode: Left Shift (hold while being still until the Ki meter fills up completely)

Left Shift (hold while being still until the Ki meter fills up completely) Heavy Defense Break: Right Mouse Button (while guarding and in Max Power Mode)

Right Mouse Button (while guarding and in Max Power Mode) Ultimate Attack: Number keys 7 or 8

Number keys 7 or 8 Lock-On: Middle Mouse Button (press down on the mouse wheel) or L

Middle Mouse Button (press down on the mouse wheel) or L Quest Viewer: Tab

Tab Transformation: G

G Items: H

H Ki-Sense: V

V Taunt: C

Combos

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The game includes a combo system that can be executed with a combination of the Left Mouse Button and Right Mouse Button inputs. This system is quite straightforward and provides plenty of room for experimentation with skills and combo routes. With this combo system, you can chain up to five hits with the Left Mouse Button inputs and extend it with up to four Combo Finisher inputs.

Your combos are governed by your attack classes, which are a part of the avatar customization system. Attack classes include three archetypes: Light, Standard, and Heavy, all of which have a different style and pace of combos.

With practice, you can also mix in attack cancels to extend combos or perform feints.

FAQs

What is Dragon Ball Online Generations about?

Dragon Ball Online Generations is a battle-focused RPG where you fight powerful opponents in the open world to strengthen your avatar and the zenith pinnacle of power.

Can Dragon Ball Online Generations be played for free?

Yes, like most Roblox titles, Dragon Ball Online Generations is accessible for free with no mandatory Robux purchases.

How to perform a super attack in Dragon Ball Online Generations?

You can perform a super attack by pressing the number keys from 1 to 6 on your keyboard.

