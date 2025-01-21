How to play Escape Ash Trevino Obby

As the title suggests, Escape Ash Trevino Obby is a Roblox game about escaping from the boss, Ash Trevino. In this experience, you are one of the inhabitants of a house where the titular character is holding you hostage. Your objective is to find a way to escape, which entails going through a gauntlet of obstacle courses, failing which results in instant death.

Here’s what Escape Ash Trevino Obby is all about and what its gameplay mechanics have to offer.

An overview of Escape Ash Trevino Obby

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Escape Ash Trevino Obby starts with a brief explanation of the premise and the hostage situation your avatar finds themselves in. The idea is to go through the booby-trapped house without being harmed and find a way through the depths of the house to reach an exit.

Navigating the dangers found in the house requires you to be patient and time your button presses well. Since the game shares a control scheme with the default Roblox ones, you won’t have to focus on developing muscle memory for the tricky platformer sections.

As you progress through the house, the challenges you face will become progressively difficult. Your trials and tribulations will eventually culminate in a showdown with the titular character, where you must escape her grasp one final time.

Find out how well you do against your friends and other Robloxians on the leaderboard and aim to be the best obby player in the experience.

Featured gameplay elements

Levels

An obstacle course (Image via Roblox)

The game is divided into 22 levels, each more challenging than its predecessor. When you reach the end of a level and the beginning of the next, you activate a checkpoint. The checkpoint acts as a safety mechanism that prevents you from having to start from the very beginning, should you happen to fail at any point.

Clear all 22 levels for the final confrontation against Ash Trevino and complete the game by evading her.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game shares controls with the default Roblox experience. This is to the benefit of the player and the title, as players will already be familiar with the default controls. Furthermore, the game is designed with the control scheme in mind, which places plenty of focus on good level design.

Here are the controls used in this Obby:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Camera: Mouse

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game Shop only includes two items: Bomb and Santos Push. Both are exclusive and can only be bought with Robux. The Bomb is a permanent addition to your inventory and costs 50 Robux, while the Santos Push ability is priced at 25 Robux.

These items are completely non-essential and the game is not designed to mandate them at any point. So, if you wish to ignore the two products, you may do so freely.

FAQs

What is Escape Ash Trevino Obby about?

The game has you escape the titular character by going through over 20 obstacle course levels.

Can Escape Ash Trevino Obby be played for free?

Yes, the game has implemented no mandatory purchase requirement, making it fully free to play.

How many levels does Escape Ash Trevino Obby feature?

The game features 22 levels, including the final showdown with Ash Trevino.

