How to play La Kantina Vibe

La Kantina Vibe is a hangout title set in a club where you can listen to music, dance with other Robloxians, and immerse yourself in the club's unique atmosphere. The game offers a variety of roleplaying opportunities, letting you play with your friends or accompany random players in the multiplayer lobby to enjoy the vibes.

Here’s a quick guide on what you can do in La Kantina Vibe, providing you with details on its core gameplay elements.

An overview of La Kantina Vibe

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

La Kantina Vibe is designed to create a club atmosphere that welcomes everyone. This experience sets you outside a club, giving you some freedom to explore its premises before entering the main structure itself. You can pose with your friends in the dedicated photo area before heading inside to see the game's main attraction: La Kantina.

The club is one large area with smaller points of interest to hang out in, giving you a few choices to pick your hangout spot. You can approach the stage and dance with the others, hang back and vibe in the bar area, or pick a spot close to the entrance. There is a vibe for everyone, and you can influence the music that plays in the game at any time.

Hang out with your friends, dance to the music, and explore the different in-game options to enhance immersion in this Roblox experience.

Featured gameplay elements

Music

The Music Menu (Image via Roblox)

The game allows you to request a song by entering the corresponding ID in the Music menu. Each player can request one song every minute, with VIP+ members having access to song requests every five seconds. All the requested songs are compiled in a playlist that the game follows in a sequential order.

Players can also opt to skip a song by voting for it; if 15 or more Robloxians do so, the track will be skipped.

Dances

Dance menu (Image via Roblox)

You can perform dozens of different dances to match the vibes set by the music and the ambiance. The dance animations loop continuously until you manually stop them. You can also move and jump while you dance, though your movement speed will be extremely limited.

Dances can be marked as favorites for easy access from the corresponding menu. You can also adjust the speed of the emote you perform, which ranges from 10% to 200%. This gives you more control over your performance, allowing you to express yourself freely.

Shops

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game Shop is exclusively premium, offering a variety of novelty game passes that apply several perks. These products include two distinct VIP memberships, size-altering potions, customizable signboards, and more. Since the title doesn’t have a currency system, none of the products can be purchased with in-game money.

The premium products don’t affect the core gameplay mechanics in any significant way; rather, they serve to enhance your immersion or apply amusing effects.

FAQs

What is La Kantina Vibe about?

La Kantina Vibe is about vibing with friends and fellow Robloxians in a club by setting the music and dancing to it.

Is Lan Kantina Vibe free to play?

Yes, the game can be accessed and experienced for free at no additional Robux cost.

How to request songs in La Kantina Vibe

You can request one song per minute by entering the corresponding ID in the Music menu.

