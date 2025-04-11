How to play PetaPeta

PetaPeta is a horror Roblox experience set in an abandoned Japanese hotel haunted by the titular monster. This game is all about finding your way through levels by completing objectives and avoiding the aforementioned entity. Armed with nothing but a flashlight and an onigiri for replenishing your stamina reserves, you must make the best of the situation and find a way out.
Here’s how you can get started with PetaPeta.
An overview of PetaPeta
Set in a dark and creepy hotel, PetaPeta requires you to search various rooms in the establishment and find anything that may help you survive. The game provides you with objectives to fulfill, and upon completing them, you clear the level and move on to the next one. Each level features unique objectives that require you to keep a keen eye on the various rooms you come across.
The lights in the hotel are turned off by default. You have the option to turn the lights on in the dark rooms. However, typically, they are not worth the extra seconds required to switch them on.
It’s usually for the best to keep moving and listen to the monster’s approach. If the fiend gets too close, dash to the nearest closet and hide until it goes away. Should the monster manage to catch you, it can lead to a game over.
You have some time to escape after being detected by the monster, but this can be difficult. As such, consider keeping a low profile as you move through the place. Survival is the first priority since you can’t finish the objectives if the ghost catches you.
Levels and escape requirements
This Roblox experience currently has six levels, each of which features unique escape requirements that allow you to progress to the next stage. They are not particularly long, especially if you beeline towards the objectives. These escape requirements always entail acquiring a talisman (Ofuda) from a box and placing it in the hallway, marking the end of the level.
At the beginning of each game, you will be provided a set of clues that act as general guidelines for the level. You must find each element in the hotel and collect the relevant items to progress through the stage. These elements often include:
- A Key
- A Box
- A Safe
- A Room with the Evil
- Dolls
- Doll’s Head
- Doll’s Room
These elements are not exclusive to one level; for instance, the Key and the Box are recurring elements that return in multiple stages.
Premium elements
The in-game shop includes a myriad of premium items that give you an advantage against the monster. These products include faster running speed, extra stamina, improved flashlight brightness, and more. You may also buy packs of Zeni, which is the main currency used to unlock cosmetics and purchase consumables.
This title’s premium elements also include Revives, cosmetics, Power-Ups, and Support items to help you survive against the fiend.
FAQs
What is PetaPeta about?
PetaPeta is a horror game about completing the objective of a level and progressing through the stage by finding clues.
Is PetaPeta free to play?
Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.
What is the main currency of PetaPeta?
The game’s primary currency is Zeni, which is earned through pickups, level completions, and premium purchases.
