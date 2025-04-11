How to play PetaPeta

PetaPeta is a horror Roblox experience set in an abandoned Japanese hotel haunted by the titular monster. This game is all about finding your way through levels by completing objectives and avoiding the aforementioned entity. Armed with nothing but a flashlight and an onigiri for replenishing your stamina reserves, you must make the best of the situation and find a way out.

Ad

Here’s how you can get started with PetaPeta.

An overview of PetaPeta

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Set in a dark and creepy hotel, PetaPeta requires you to search various rooms in the establishment and find anything that may help you survive. The game provides you with objectives to fulfill, and upon completing them, you clear the level and move on to the next one. Each level features unique objectives that require you to keep a keen eye on the various rooms you come across.

Ad

Trending

The lights in the hotel are turned off by default. You have the option to turn the lights on in the dark rooms. However, typically, they are not worth the extra seconds required to switch them on.

It’s usually for the best to keep moving and listen to the monster’s approach. If the fiend gets too close, dash to the nearest closet and hide until it goes away. Should the monster manage to catch you, it can lead to a game over.

Ad

You have some time to escape after being detected by the monster, but this can be difficult. As such, consider keeping a low profile as you move through the place. Survival is the first priority since you can’t finish the objectives if the ghost catches you.

Also read: How to play Dead Rails

Levels and escape requirements

Level clues (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience currently has six levels, each of which features unique escape requirements that allow you to progress to the next stage. They are not particularly long, especially if you beeline towards the objectives. These escape requirements always entail acquiring a talisman (Ofuda) from a box and placing it in the hallway, marking the end of the level.

Ad

At the beginning of each game, you will be provided a set of clues that act as general guidelines for the level. You must find each element in the hotel and collect the relevant items to progress through the stage. These elements often include:

A Key

A Box

A Safe

A Room with the Evil

Dolls

Doll’s Head

Doll’s Room

These elements are not exclusive to one level; for instance, the Key and the Box are recurring elements that return in multiple stages.

Ad

Premium elements

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop includes a myriad of premium items that give you an advantage against the monster. These products include faster running speed, extra stamina, improved flashlight brightness, and more. You may also buy packs of Zeni, which is the main currency used to unlock cosmetics and purchase consumables.

Ad

This title’s premium elements also include Revives, cosmetics, Power-Ups, and Support items to help you survive against the fiend.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is PetaPeta about?

PetaPeta is a horror game about completing the objective of a level and progressing through the stage by finding clues.

Is PetaPeta free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

Ad

What is the main currency of PetaPeta?

The game’s primary currency is Zeni, which is earned through pickups, level completions, and premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024