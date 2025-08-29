How to play Poison Candy

Roblox Poison Candy is a two-player game centered on strategy and deception. You and your opponent are separated by a table of candies, each numbered according to their position. Next, both contestants poison one of the candies and then try to outsmart their opponent into picking the wrong one. This title is all about reading your rival while using your wits to be the winner.

Poison Candy can feel intimidating at first. However, with the right strategy, you can defeat every opponent. This guide tells you how to begin and win the game.

Gameplay overview of Roblox Poison Candy

Outsmart your opponent to win (Image via Roblox)

In Poison Candy, the battle of wits takes place over a table. To start a contest, occupy one of the empty tables and wait for another player to join you. You can also invite friends to play with you in both public and private servers.

Once the game begins, you and your opponent poison one of the candies on the table. The candy that you poison will be highlighted in red, an effect only visible to you. Meanwhile, the opponent's poisoned candy will look completely normal; this is the one you need to avoid picking at all times.

When each player has made their choice, they take turns to choose and eat a candy. Picking a non-poisoned sweet rewards you with $5 in the game. Additionally, if your opponent eats a poisoned one, you get $100 for the win.

If only the poisoned candies remain on the table, the match ends in a draw. Both contestants can then choose to have a rematch or play with others.

Winning multiple games lets you embark on a streak, indicated by a fire icon on top of your username. Those with the highest streak as well as the highest wins are featured on the leaderboard.

Tips for winning Poison Candy

Keep the poisoned candy with other candies (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips and strategies to improve your chances of winning in Roblox Poison Candy:

Poison candies that are on the side of the table. Most opponents ignore the middle and begin choosing candies at the edges, as a presumed safer alternative.

Outbluff your opponent by not picking isolated candies on the table. Your rival will think that it is poisoned and begin choosing from the others.

Keep your poisoned candy surrounded by others. This will make it less obvious for your opponent to identify the wrong sweet.

If you're bent on continuing your winning streak, purchase the poison two candies gamepass at the beginning of the match. This way, you'll poison two contents on the table, while the opponent remains unaware of it.

With the Cash acquired by winning matches, you can buy Death Effects and Skins to customize your gameplay experience.

FAQs on Poison Candy

What is Hard Mode in this game?

In Hard Mode, the number of candies on the table is slightly higher. This makes the contests more intense.

How much Cash is rewarded for a win?

You get 100 Cash for each win.

How do I purchase Death Effects?

Death Effects are displayed at one of the map's corners. You can find them behind you after spawning in the game.

