How to play Pyro Playground

Pyro Playground is a pyrotechnics simulator where you can purchase various fireworks and bombs to test out in the game world. This game is centered around particle effects produced by the different firecrackers, which can be set alight on the map. The more fireworks you set off, the more money and XP you earn, giving you more resources to unlock new types of explosives.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide on how to get started in this experience.

An overview of Pyro Playground

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Pyro Playground, as a simulation experience, does not feature a typical quest or combat-focused gameplay loop. Its gameplay is entirely focused on the act of setting off various firecrackers that can be purchased from the Safe Zone shop.

Ad

Trending

You start with 100 Cash, using which you can buy a few beginner-tier fireworks. Once you have them in your inventory, exit the safe zone, equip them by pressing the corresponding button, and place them with the Left Mouse Button. Certain fireworks require you to manually set them ablaze, while others go off on their own.

Once they explore, you earn XP and more money than you spent on purchasing each individual cracker. This gives you enough money to purchase more fireworks and always end up with more money than you spent. Since there is no risk of harm or death to your avatar when using them, feel free to pile them up and explode them as you see fit.

Ad

Continue to earn money and level up to unlock access to new and different types of fireworks. You can climb as high as Level 200 to gain access to the most expensive and destructive explosives in the game.

Also read: How to play Dead Rails

Featured gameplay elements

Unlocking fireworks

Fireworks shop (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock fireworks if your level is sufficiently high and you have the funds required to purchase them. The game is structured to have you go through the four different categories of fireworks, as displayed in the Shop menu. These categories are marked F1 & P1, F2 & P2, F3 & P3, and F4 & P4.

Ad

This classification indicates your progress in the game; beginners who are level 3 or below must stick to F1 & P1, while those below level 8 cannot access F4 & P4. Note that there is no such thing as wasting Cash in this experience; you will always end up with more money than before by blowing up crackers.

So, no matter the combination of fireworks and explosives you buy and burst, you will always be moving forward in this experience.

Ad

Spins and Playtime rewards

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game includes a Spin wheel, which you can perform Spins on to earn various rewards. These rewards include Cash and unique explosives, which can help you unlock new items at a faster rate. You can either purchase Spins with Robux or get them for free by spending a few minutes in the game.

Ad

The Dobra 8 featured on the Spin wheel, for instance, gives you 30,000 Cash for using it, if you happen to land on it. This instantly gives you a massive boost, allowing you to buy as many of the highest-tier fireworks you can currently access.

You can also earn unique rewards by accruing playtime. The longer you play, the better the rewards become, incentivizing lengthier play sessions.

In-game Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The premium shop includes Cash packs, Starter packs, game passes, and more. These can exclusively be purchased using Robux, giving you access to unique perks that are inaccessible otherwise.

Ad

For instance, you can acquire the Blackmarket game pass to unlock access to a new shop. This lets you purchase exclusive firework types and every other firework in the game at a 50% discount. Naturally, this can prove to be immensely useful if you want access to as many fireworks as possible.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Pyro Playground about?

Pyro Playground is a pyrotechnics simulator where the goal is to level up and earn money by setting off firecrackers.

Ad

Is Pyro Playground free to play?

The core experience of Pyro Playground can be accessed for free, with a few optional Robux purchases available.

How to earn money quickly in Pyro Playground

The quickest way to earn money is to stock up on the most expensive fireworks you can currently access and explode them in quick succession.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024