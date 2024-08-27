In Roblox Be A Tsunami, your main goal is to become the biggest tsunami on the server and eat everything that comes in your way. This includes buildings, cars, bulldozers, and even your enemies. However, just like you, there'll also be other tsunamis (enemies) on the server. In the initial stages, you will be chased by enemies bigger than you. The trick here is to hide and grow until you are big enough to consume them.

Figuring out how to play Be A Tsunami might get a little confusing for a new player. Still, fret not, because this guide will explain its basics and give you a few tips on how to master the game.

Getting started in Be A Tsunami

Swallow items to become the biggest tsunami (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you find yourself roaming the map as a little tsunami. At this point, you will only be able to consume items with 1 point. Keep consuming as many items as possible since the more you eat, the more you'll grow. And the more you grow, the bigger items you will be able to devour.

If you are still confused, just remember that items with green numbers can be eaten, while the ones with red numbers are out of your capacity.

It is worth noting that the bigger you get, the slower your tsunami will move. This helps the smaller players evade the bigger ones easily. However, even big tsunamis can sprint for a few seconds if they need to chase someone. Once exhausted, there will be a few seconds of cooldown on the sprint option. So make sure to use it wisely.

How to play Be A Tsunami

Look out for enemies bigger than you (Image via Roblox)

While playing this game, your first goal should be to become huge enough to consume the boats. All of them have 6000 points each which is a massive boost for starters. Once you are done with the boat, your next focus should be swallowing apartments and then the buildings. Only then will you be able to grow stably.

Whenever you get the opportunity, you should consume other tsunamis. This will eliminate a few of the potential threats early in the game. Moreover, if you have some funds to spare, you can purchase the 2x Size upgrade for 85 Robux. This upgrade will double your size instantly. Other than that, you can also get the Nuke upgrade to wreak havoc on the field for 99 Robux.

Controls

If you are new to the game, you need to learn these controls:

WASD : Use these keys to move in the game.

: Use these keys to move in the game. Arrow keys : Use these keys to move the camera.

: Use these keys to move the camera. Mouse : Hold right-click and rotate the mouse to move the camera.

: Hold right-click and rotate the mouse to move the camera. Shift/Space: Hold shift to sprint.

FAQs about Be A Tsunami

What's the tsunami game on Roblox called?

There are several tsunami games on Roblox and Be A Tsunami is one of them.

Is a 2x Size upgrade worth having in Be A Tsunami?

It is not recommended to get the 2x Size upgrade because it will perish once you die in the game.

Are there any codes in Be A Tsunami?

Unfortunately, there are no codes available in this game.

