How to play Roblox Heaven: Stand

Heaven: Stand lets you roam around in a massive open-world action-adventure experience with light RPG elements. This title includes various iconic skills and abilities taken straight from the pages of famous anime and manga series. With these abilities, you can roleplay as your favorite character from animanga titles like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

This guide serves as an introduction to Heaven: Stand and the basic mechanics that form its core gameplay loop.

An overview of Heaven: Stand

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This game is about obtaining abilities through Cash or Quest completion and trying them out in a PvP battle. It uses a massive city as its backdrop, allowing you to explore it to find quest-givers and important items at every corner.

There are two main gameplay elements in this experience: PvP and Quests. Questing is quite significant for building your character from scratch. Also, completing quests rewards you with Cash, which can be used to purchase Stand Arrows, Rokaka Fruits, and Gacha Coins, the three most important item types in the game.

Explore every inch of the map to find what you need to defend yourself against other players in this JoJo-inspired Roblox experience.

Featured Gameplay Elements

Combat abilities

Heaven: Stand has two main types of combat abilities: Stands and Specs. Stands are spectral projections of a combatant’s fighting spirit that boast unique skills and abilities. Some of the most iconic Stands are present and accounted for in this game, such as Star Platinum and King Crimson.

These can be obtained by stabbing oneself with a Stand Arrow, which can be purchased at any time using in-game Cash. Alternatively, you can open crates found in the open world to collect an Arrow as a random reward.

Specs are fighting abilities derived from other animanga series like Jujutsu Kaisen and One Punch Man. These include movesets of Creeper from Minecraft, Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Genos from One Punch Man.

You can obtain Specs by completing quests in the open world or performing actions that specifically unlock a particular ability.

Quests in the Open World

Questing in this experience is fairly standard in this game: approach an NPC and they will give you a task to perform. Upon completion, you will receive the associated rewards instantly, rewarding you for a job well done.

Quests may have you kill a certain number of enemies, fetch a particular item, or deal a specified amount of damage.

PvP Action

PvP is always active by default, which makes the open world a dangerous place. Other players may attempt to battle you and the ensuing fight can be a fierce one. Prevailing in a fight is not a simple matter of having the right ability; it requires you to master the game’s combat system.

If you’ve just started the game, you may want to get your hands on a Stand at the earliest to avoid being left defenseless.

FAQs

What is Heaven: Stand about?

The game is an open-world action-adventure title with a focus on PvP, where you complete quests and acquire abilities to become stronger.

Is Heaven: Stand free to play?

Yes, this experience can be experienced fully without any mandatory purchases.

How do I get a Stand Arrow in Heaven: Stand?

You can get an Arrow by opening crates or purchasing them from the in-game Shop.

