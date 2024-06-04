Roblox is Unbreakable: A Beginner’s Guide

Roblox Is Unbreakable is an anime-inspired experience where you get to play through the story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. This shounen-inspired Roblox experience brings all the popular parts of the series into the mix, creating a deep and engaging role-playing experience.

Named after 'Diamond is Unbreakable' from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Roblox Is Unbreakable includes stands, specializations, weapons, quirky outfits, and most importantly, a story mode.

As a beginner, embarking into the surreal world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure can be a daunting task. However, don't worry; we’ve created a guide to simplify everything that the game has to offer.

Getting started in Roblox is Unbreakable

Official Roblox is Unbreakable cover art (Image via Roblox)

The basics of Roblox is Unbreakable

Roblox is Unbreakable is a story-centric role-playing experience where you play the role of a newcomer to the bizarre world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The game’s progression is directly tied to its story mode, where you must defeat strong enemies and increase your level. It is designed to keep you on par with the enemies, making it so you match levels with them without outclassing them or being outclassed.

For each level up, you will be rewarded a skill point to use in one of the four skill trees present in Roblox is Unbreakable. While only one skill tree is unlocked at the beginning of the game, you will gain access to more as you gain certain abilities. These iconic abilities include the likes of Stands, Hamon, and even Vampirism.

Basic Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Dash: Left Alt

Left Alt Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Punch: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Heavy Attack: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Block/Parry: F

F Open Menu: Tab

Story progression

Quest tracker screen (Image via Roblox)

Parts: The main story is divided into three parts: Part 1, Part 5, and Part 7. Each part has a recommended level, which you must meet to unlock it. Part 1 is available from the start, while parts 5 and 7 require you to be levels 20 and 70, respectively.

The main story is divided into three parts: Part 1, Part 5, and Part 7. Each part has a recommended level, which you must meet to unlock it. Part 1 is available from the start, while parts 5 and 7 require you to be levels 20 and 70, respectively. Quests: Quests are the main way you can interact with the game’s PvE modes. These are fairly linear in structure and involve talking to NPCs to receive objectives. Each quest line leads to a final boss. Defeating it ends the corresponding part.

Quests are the main way you can interact with the game’s PvE modes. These are fairly linear in structure and involve talking to NPCs to receive objectives. Each quest line leads to a final boss. Defeating it ends the corresponding part. Completion Rewards: Completing quests and defeating enemies rewards you with experience points, items, and money. Experience points are integral for leveling up and getting skill points, while money can be used at the in-game shop to purchase various items.

Combat and abilities

Fighting a regular enemy (Image via Roblox)

Combat: Combat is a major part of this title, usually being a part of the objectives for most quests. During the earlier parts of the game, you can attack, dodge, and block enemies’ attacks. As you develop your character, your moveset will expand, giving you a greater breadth of abilities and ways to deal damage.

Combat is a major part of this title, usually being a part of the objectives for most quests. During the earlier parts of the game, you can attack, dodge, and block enemies’ attacks. As you develop your character, your moveset will expand, giving you a greater breadth of abilities and ways to deal damage. Stands: Stands are powerful abilities that give you access to a specter to fight on your behalf. Each Stand comes with a unique ability, as is the case in the main series. You can get a Stand by purchasing a Stand arrow from a Black Market Dealer in London. Stand arrows can kill you, and the rate of survival increases with your character level.

Stands are powerful abilities that give you access to a specter to fight on your behalf. Each Stand comes with a unique ability, as is the case in the main series. You can get a Stand by purchasing a Stand arrow from a Black Market Dealer in London. Stand arrows can kill you, and the rate of survival increases with your character level. Weapons: Weapons are rare drops from enemies and can be used to deal hefty damage to enemies. These can be combined with specialties to enhance your moveset even further. Currently, the number of weapons available is fairly limited, making them a secondary option to Stands.

Weapons are rare drops from enemies and can be used to deal hefty damage to enemies. These can be combined with specialties to enhance your moveset even further. Currently, the number of weapons available is fairly limited, making them a secondary option to Stands. Specialties: Specialities include abilities like Hamon, Spin, and Vampirism. Each specialty can be purchased from the corresponding master and comes with a skill tree of its own. These abilities vastly improve your combat abilities, making them a must-have for any player.

Other gameplay mechanics

Game mode selection (Image via Roblox)

Crafting: You can craft various items using the resources you find in the overworld or by defeating enemies. This mechanic also allows you to make outfit sets for your character for added visual flair. To do so, you must gather schematics by exploring the game world, visiting vendors, and defeating enemies.

You can craft various items using the resources you find in the overworld or by defeating enemies. This mechanic also allows you to make outfit sets for your character for added visual flair. To do so, you must gather schematics by exploring the game world, visiting vendors, and defeating enemies. Fast Travel: Fast Travel gives you the ability to instantly teleport to any location available to you based on story progression. Talk to NPCs highlighted in blue to access the Fast Travel menu.

Fast Travel gives you the ability to instantly teleport to any location available to you based on story progression. Talk to NPCs highlighted in blue to access the Fast Travel menu. PvP Game Modes: While you can attack other players in the Main Game, there are dedicated PvP game modes available in Roblox Is Unbreakable. You can fight other high-level players in Ranked mode or duke it out with others in a tournament setting to see who prevails.

FAQs

How do I get a Stand in Roblox is Unbreakable?

You can get a Stand by using a Stand Arrow, which can be purchased from the Black Market Dealer in London.

How do I fast-travel in Roblox is Unbreakable?

Talk to Coachmen or other NPCs highlighted in blue to access the fast travel menu.

How do I get Star Platinum in Roblox is Unbreakable?

There is a random chance of getting Star Platinum when using a Stand Arrow. This means that getting the coveted Stand is a matter of luck.

