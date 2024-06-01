Scary Sushi: A Beginner’s Guide

Scary Sushi is a unique combination of cooking and horror experiences, where you must deliver freshly prepared sushi to your customers while avoiding monsters. This straightforward premise is given a difficulty curve with the built-in timer and depth with the secrets hidden in the sushi restaurant. The idea is to stay light on your feet and cook your meals precisely to succeed in this game.

Of course, this is easier said than done, and you may be overwhelmed by the monster’s approach while scrambling to find the right ingredients. Become the best sushi chef in the world and survive to tell the tale in this Roblox title.

We’ve crafted a comprehensive guide to Scary Sushi that answers every common query related to the game.

Getting started in Scary Sushi

Official Scary Sushi cover (Image via Roblox)

An overview of Scary Sushi

Scary Sushi has you assume the role of an aspiring sushi chef working at the Moonlight Sushi eatery. As a beginner, you must navigate the maze-like structure of the Ingredients room and use every ingredient necessary to cook a meal. While doing so, you must avoid the monsters lurking in the hallways.

The monsters prowl the hallways, giving you ample opportunity to escape. If you can’t avoid it, you will die instantly and lose one of your three lives. The kill box around certain monsters extends beyond their model and is indicated by a highlight. Keep away from them and run into a room to avoid it.

Monsters don’t leave the hallways, making your escape fairly simple.

Order Completion

The Ingredients Room (Image via Roblox)

Difficulty Setting: From the lobby, select one of two difficulty levels: Normal and Hard . Normal mode is recommended for beginners and features the standard gameplay configurations. Hard mode includes stricter time limits, multiple orders, and a higher Credit multiplier.

From the lobby, select one of two difficulty levels: and . Normal mode is recommended for beginners and features the standard gameplay configurations. Hard mode includes stricter time limits, multiple orders, and a higher Credit multiplier. Meal Courses: As the chef, complete several meal courses to progress to the next step. After finishing all courses, you will reach the end of the game and uncover the mystery of Moonlight Sushi.

As the chef, complete several meal courses to progress to the next step. After finishing all courses, you will reach the end of the game and uncover the mystery of Moonlight Sushi. Meal Preparation: At the beginning of each course, memorize all the ingredients required and run into the Ingredients room . Collect all the ingredients by holding the Interact button next to them and return to your cooking station. Finally, prepare the meal by holding the Interact button next to your cooking implements.

At the beginning of each course, memorize all the ingredients required and run into the . Collect all the ingredients by holding the button next to them and return to your cooking station. Finally, prepare the meal by holding the button next to your cooking implements. Time Limit: Every order has a set time limit within which you must deliver the specified order. Keep an eye on the timer on the right while navigating the hallways and stay on the move for as long as possible.

Every order has a set time limit within which you must deliver the specified order. Keep an eye on the timer on the right while navigating the hallways and stay on the move for as long as possible. Order Delivery: Once the sushi is ready, you must plate it by picking up the prepared food and placing it on one of the plates. Pick the prepared platter up and approach the delivery conveyor belt to deliver the order, earn Credits , and advance to the next course.

Once the sushi is ready, you must plate it by picking up the prepared food and placing it on one of the plates. Pick the prepared platter up and approach the delivery conveyor belt to deliver the order, earn , and advance to the next course. Monsters: As mentioned, monsters lurk in the hallways of the Ingredients room. Avoid their kill box and enter a room for an easy escape. Advanced courses take you deeper into the Ingredients room and introduce more enemies, making escape much more difficult.

Shop and Gamepasses

Available Gamepasses (Image via Roblox)

Gamepasses: The gamepasses available for Scary Sushi include the option to pick up an extra item in the Ingredients room and extra lives for each course. The former prevents you from having to run back multiple times for a course, while the latter helps you avoid a Game Over.

The gamepasses available for Scary Sushi include the option to pick up an extra item in the Ingredients room and extra lives for each course. The former prevents you from having to run back multiple times for a course, while the latter helps you avoid a Game Over. Shop: The in-game shop includes cosmetic items that don’t modify the core gameplay. Cooking station skins are featured here, allowing you to customize your workstation by using the in-game currency, Credits.

FAQ

What is Scary Sushi about?

Scary Sushi is a Roblox experience where you must cook and deliver sushi platters while running from the monsters chasing you.

What is the best way to earn more Credits in Scary Sushi?

You can apply a 1.5x multiplier to your Credit-acquisition rate by picking the Hard difficulty option, making it the best way to earn the in-game currency.

What is the best way to avoid monsters in Scary Sushi?

Entering the rooms is a good way to avoid hallway-bound monsters, while others require you to stay out of their field of vision.

