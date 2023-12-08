If you're looking for some multiplayer zombie action, then Roblox Zombie Attack should be your next stop. This game is all about surviving multiple and ever-growing waves of the undead, unlocking cool new weapons, and defeating bosses to become the ultimate zombie slayer. It is inspired by a similar title called Zombie Rush, but it does many things better and differently, making it a refreshing breath of fresh air in the genre.

We know how stressful it can be to start fresh in a new game without any prior knowledge of it. This guide helps with that by providing you with everything important about the game, including basic controls to its features along with a few helpful tips to truly level up your gameplay. Let's jump in!

All you need to know about Roblox Zombie Attack

How to play Roblox Zombie Attack?

Roblox Zombie Attack's premise is surprisingly simple and addictive, you have to team up with your pals to face hordes of zombies. Your goal will be to survive as many waves as possible. These get progressively tougher, so you have to be prepared for a relentless onslaught.

When it comes to weapons, you'll have two main choices: guns for those who prefer a bit of distance between them and the undead, or knives for the up-close-and-personal zombie slayers. You can pick your poison and get ready to unleash havoc on the hordes.

The undead in Roblox Zombie Attack come in all shapes and sizes, each with its own set of challenges and abilities. Some are fast and nimble, while others are slow but pack a punch. You'll have to stay on your toes, adapt your strategy according to the type of zombie at hand, and remember that teamwork always makes the dream work.

However, to be completely prepared to take on every type of zombie, you must have a basic understanding of all in-game controls. Here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Zombie Attack.

Mouse: Move your mouse to look around, perform actions, and interact with others.

M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to hit the zombies with an attack if you're wielding a melee weapon or hold down the M1 button to fire bullets at the undead if you're wielding a gun.

Space: Press the Spacebar once to perform a jump.

Press the Spacebar once to perform a jump. M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu if you wish to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Zombie Attack.

What is Roblox Zombie Attack all about?

In Roblox Zombie Attack, bosses appear after you've defeated a few waves successfully. They bring a whole new level of chaos to the fray, and it's up to you and your team to take these beasts down. Different bosses have different styles of attack, so you have to be prepared for anything. Once you've defeated one, you can take on the regular waves until another stronger boss comes around the corner.

If you meet an unfortunate demise in Roblox Zombie Attack, fear not! You can still join the fun as a zombie. You can embrace the undead side of the game and try to take down your former teammates. But if you wish to keep yourself alive and the undead away, here are a few tips that will help you survive for longer:

Stick together: Working with your team is the best thing you can do. By doing so, you can stay close to your teammates, cover each other's backs, and help when needed.

Watch your ammo: If you're using guns, always remember to keep an eye on your ammo. Running out in the middle of a wave can be a deadly game of roulette, even if your teammates handle the oncoming wave.

Boss battles: It is crucial that you coordinate with your team during boss battles because focusing on it can help take it down faster and easily.

Upgrade your weapons: You can also use the rewards you earn by defeating waves of zombies to upgrade your weapons to give them additional damage or reduced reload times.

