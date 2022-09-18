5 best Roblox games for fans of Zombies Undead

Roblox provides billions of games for its users to enjoy themselves, available in every possible genre. Talking about a variety, Roblox’s most popular genres are horror-survival and first-person shooters (FPS) games. Interestingly, on January 2010, a British horror film called Zombie Undead was released.

The movie was directed by John Rhys-Davies and is considered to be one of the best horror films. It is all about a zombie attack in Leicester and how the citizens save themselves from it.

Luckily, Roblox has games for fans of this fantastic movie as well. They would love to play these horror and zombie games on this platform. Let's check out some of the Roblox games for Zombie Undead fans.

Roblox: Horror games for Zombie Undead fans

1) 3008

3008 is a horror game developed by Uglyburger0 and is an adaptation of the short story SCP 3008, which was by the SCP Foundation.

In this title, the player's objective is to survive in the infinite ROKEA supermarket while being hunted by humanoid monsters, who become aggressive at night. It is a very interesting experience to play with friends and other online gamers.

The multiplayer game can be played with up to 16 members connected to a single server. In this title, players also have to build a base and enable security in it to keep the humanoid monsters (employees) out of it. Well, the question here arises:

Will players be able to survive the night? Or will they succumb to the fear of ROKEA and its employees?

The game is available on Roblox for free to have a better gaming session. The developers are also making a Slender Man game on Roblox. However, readers and especially Zombie Undead fans should definitely check out this horror title at least once.

2) Geisha

Geisha is a spine-chilling horror game created by BDStudios, and it is based on the Japanese urban legend of "Teke-Teke." The title is all about a school girl who had her body cut in half after falling on the train tracks.

A pretty gruesome premise, with equally immersive Roblox gameplay. The game starts in the players’ childhood home, but their family is nowhere to be found, and it seems like something is always watching them.

The horror game can be played with up to 15 members connected to a single server. Geisha has managed to gain more than seven million visits within a year of its launch.

Zombie Undead fans will love this multiplayer horror game. Readers should try out this title because Geisha follows everyone who explores the nook and cranny of the game.

3) Apeirophobia

Roblox Apeirophobia is a horror game based on the Creepypasta and Backroom Urban Legend. It is all about an endless maze of randomly generated rooms where spooky creatures roam and hunt.

Although it is loosely based on legend, players will travel through rooms, solve puzzles, hide from spooky creatures, and ultimately wish to escape reality. They can also whistle to let other fellow players find them easily.

If they die an unfortunate death in the game, they can easily respawn, but only for a limited number of times. Apeirophobia is currently in the pre-alpha stage, so small bugs are visible in it.

The experience is very scary, and light-hearted gamers should play at their own risk. Readers who still haven’t should definitely check it out and live out the same experience as it was while watching Zombie Undead.

4) Infectious Smile

Infectious Smile is a Roblox horror game created by Laughablehaha in 2020. It allows players to try and stop an infection that causes hostility to others, while forcing them to wear the face of a Winning Smile.

The game contains several stages with different rooms. There are two types of bricks in the title: white lava bricks (known as infectious lights) formed by camera stands that automatically "infect" the player. The other one is orange lava bricks (known as the gloomy light) that kill infected people, but others can walk through it.

The main objective of the experience is to survive an earthquake by controlling the Towers at the end of the map that houses a safe zone, protecting players from earthquakes.

Additionally, people can get glass bottles in the spawn area, which are their main weapon and their primary way of countering Smile. When one dies, it reverts to spawn unless re-infected, turning back into a human. If a Smile takes damage, users will be stunned and immobilized for a few frames.

The game is much more than described above and definitely worth trying, especially for Zombie Undead fans.

5) Zombie Uprising

Roblox Zombie Uprising is a zombie-fighting game, created by developer BRIANO10's group, USSF - United States Special Forces.

Players' main goal is to find a way to survive the zombie army and save humanity. Earn cases, increase your income, upgrade and unlock weapons, collect medical supplies, ammo crates, unlock maps, and much more as you progress through the game.

All Zombie Undead fans will love the game and it is highly recommended to seek adventure. Players will have to eliminate 50 zombies near each sphere to find a way out. The game involves different survivors along with different maps and modes like apocalypse mode etc. The primary weapons are knives and guns with different attachments.

Zombie Uprising is available on Roblox for free. However, this includes certain in-game purchases through Robux (in-game currency). To experience zombie attacks like Zombie Undead, readers can check out this experience and have the same feeling while playing it.

