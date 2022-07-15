5 best Roblox games that will make you feel like Sherlock Holmes

It's no secret that Roblox games are extremely popular nowadays. Players appreciate this online platform for the variety and originality that each of its creations brings. Each title allows the user to take on their favorite roles and characters, whether they are from a book, web series, movie, or cartoon.

Speaking of characters, one of the most well-known fictitious characters, Sherlock Holmes, was created by British novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Holmes is a consulting detective and is renowned for his skills in forensic science, observation, deduction, and logical thinking.

Sherlock Holmes is well-known throughout the world for his wit and determination, but largely because he resonates with people on a deep level. There are novels, series, plays, and movies in his name that are written and played by many famous authors and performers respectively.

Additionally, there are numerous games that are based on the case-solving strategies of this well-known character. Fans enjoy playing such games as they require both the use of logic and investigative skills while still being entertaining.

For users who enjoy solving mysteries like Holmes does, Roblox offers a variety of detective games.

5 Roblox experiences that will have you solve mysteries like Sherlock Holmes

1) The Mad Murderer 2

The Mad Murder 2 is an all-genre Roblox experience that is developed by MAD Studios in 2017. This is a follow-up to the platform's first The Mad Murderer game.

Up to 15 players can join together to play this multiplayer game on a single server. It has multiple map types and an arsenal of weaponry which can be unlocked through solving mysteries and completing various tasks.

Some of the coolest gameplay and physics are present in The Mad Murderer 2; it also has lively animations and fluid dynamics. Readers should definitely check out this fantastic game as it will give a feeling of solving mysteries like Holmes at every gaming session.

2) Imposter

2018's Among Us has served as a major inspiration for Roblox Imposter. The science fiction game, developed by Arcade Rockstar, was released in summer 2020.

Players have the option of being innocent crew members and solving the mysteries of becoming imposters and killing other crew members at every level.

They can utilize their detective skills like Sherlock Holmes to solve crimes by playing as innocent people. On the other hand, imposters will challenge themselves to utilize deception and lies to kill other players in the game without being discovered.

Gamers can also play on a private server with their friends for free. The multiplayer experience allows up to ten members on a single server. Users can join the communications server to stay updated and report bugs if any are detected as the game is currently in its BETA stage.

3) Framed!

Pa00 created a Roblox first-person shooter (FPS) experience called Framed!, in 2010. It is a high-action, deception-based PvP game, which received a lot of fame in its first update. On the official website, the title is described as follows:

“Good evening, Agent. You've been invited to this high class party for one reason. Kill your target and escape with your life! Outsmart other players as you hunt down your target - but watch out! Someone else is hunting you, too! Play as a Framed and hunt down your target! Play as a Police officer or the Undercover cop and keep an eye out for lawbreakers!”

As each character has a unique approach to handling the issues, players will enjoy taking on the roles of both the police officer and the person who was falsely accused.

A police officer's job is to shoot every gun-wielding accused, while the framed person's purpose is to kill the target that has been assigned to them. The game is very nicely designed and fast-paced. Readers should check out this outstanding game since it creates the atmosphere of an undercover agent in an action-packed movie.

4) Wanted

Oasis Games developed the multiplayer, all-genre Roblox game called Wanted, in 2017. Up to 24 users may connect to a single server in the title. In this realistic open-world game, players can assume a variety of thrilling roles, such as a dirty Mafioso or law enforcement.

The main goal is for players to be able to earn a place in the city, which is really challenging. Mafias can utilize various firemen and mercenary skills to pose various threats to the city.

The police officer, on the other hand, is totally committed to keeping the city safe from terror. Players that take on the role of officers will be able to use their investigative talents to apprehend the criminals. Everyone should check out this multiplayer game at least once to have an intriguing gaming session with friends and online users.

5) Murder Mystery 2

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular experiences, not only on the list, but also on the platform. The multiplayer game, created by Nikilis in 2014, has a huge fan following with more than eight billion visits within the past few years.

Up to 12 users can participate in the game, where players can choose to play as a sheriff, a murderer, or an innocent person. The Roblox title's rules are basically the same as those above; however, the creators have stated it in the following way on the official website:

“Can you solve the Mystery and survive each round? INNOCENTS: Run and hide from the Murderer. Use your detective skills to expose the Murderer. SHERIFF: Work with the Innocents; you are the only one with a weapon who can take down the Murderer. MURDERER: Eliminate EVERYONE. Don't get shot by the sheriff.”

Murder Mystery 2 is also popular for the weapons and knives it provides for players to use while playing. There are numerous weapons that players can either purchase from the in-game store or exchange from another player.

Readers who have not yet played this gem should do so immediately since it is much more than a crime-solving experience. They will need to reveal various secrets in order to advance in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far